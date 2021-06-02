'We thought the day would never come': Hotels and B&Bs reopening today

Hotels and B&Bs can open their doors today for the first time in more than five months.

Under the Government’s plan to reopen society, accommodation services can open on June 2, with services restricted to overnight guests.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) said today's reopening will result in more than 30,000 staff returning to work over the summer.

Staff member Annette Kellaghan from Buswells Hotel Molesworth St Dublin 2 getting the Hotel ready for its opening. Picture: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos Dublin

General manager of the Montenotte Hotel in Cork City, Brian Bowler, says there's a great sense of excitement at being able to reopen today.

“We’re absolutely just thrilled and delighted,” Mr Bowler said.

“We thought the day would never come. It’s been a really long last six months.

“When you think about it, the last time we were open to the general public, really, was 24 December, Christmas Eve.

“We remained open for essential workers throughout that time so it was really quiet in the hotel even though we were opened."

He added: “We’re really really excited and just want to get going again.”

Other hotel owners have also been speaking about the reopening with many hoping the weather will hold up.

The owner of the guest house judged to be the best in Ireland by Tripadvisor, Susan Daly, is optimistic about the reopening.

“We’re praying that the weather will hold, we’re all set to welcome guests back,” she told Newstalk Breakfast.

Ms Daly, of Daly’s House in Doolin, Co. Clare added that bookings were good with a lot of Irish for the coming weeks and more from the USA in August, September and October.

On the same programme chef Kevin Dundon, proprietor of Dunbrody House, Wexford said that bookings were good and that all of his staff were returning except one barman who has changed career to become a window fitter.

Bastien Peyraud, general manager with the Imperial Hotel, gets ready to welcome customers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dick Ridge of Paduma Village in Portumna, Co Galway told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that they had utilised the time they were closed to introduce changes to their eco pods and cabins including outdoor dining spaces for up to 50 people covered with a canopy.

“You’ve got to take the positive from the negative.”

Mr Ridge said that they were fortunate most of the staff were family members and that after a number of “false starts” they had taken a cautious approach and waited until there was a definite date before taking bookings.

People were “weather watching” he said, so the bookings were slow and steady.

Previously, the IHF said the sector was facing reopening costs of almost €60m.

A survey by the IHF suggested that it will cost businesses approximately €964 per bedroom to reopen with calls being made for an increase in reopening grants.

However, the IHF has welcomed Government initiatives announced in Tuesday’s Economic Recovery Plan.

The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, the 9% Tourism VAT rate and the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme were particularly welcomed.

“Hotels and guesthouses are facing reopening costs of approximately €964 per bedroom – equivalent to over €72,000 for an average 75-bedroom hotel, according to a recent member survey,” said IHF President, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane.

“This is a huge cashflow challenge for most hotels and guesthouses who have already experienced nothing short of a catastrophic financial shock from this pandemic with months of prolonged closure and partial reopening.

Ronan Murtagh of the Savoy pictured at the Savoy Hotel, Limerick getting ready to reopen on Wednesday. Picture: Brian Arthur

“It is essential that reopening grants are put in place that reflect the true scale of the reopening costs whilst laying the building blocks for recovery and the restoration of employment.” Ms Kane said the 9% VAT rate is “vitally important”.

She said: “Many hotels are already contracting for international business up to two years out. Tourism is highly competitive, and the 9% is proven to be the right rate of VAT vis a vis our European competitors.”