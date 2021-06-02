Keep Discovering: why staycations are here to stay

Fact-check: we’re not a tiny island. The often touted notion that Ireland is some little insignificant rock far-flung off the North Atlantic has always been a little lost on me. Last time I looked on Google Maps, we were one of the largest islands blotting the oceans, and if Ireland is a mere minnow in the tides, then what could be said of poor Cyprus, Tenerife or the Faroes?

Perhaps our nation’s history has proved something of a harbinger for our geographical Napoleon complex. But while we’ve tended to relish our underdog stature on the international sporting, arts and Eurovision stages — has our collective “small island” psyche been a little self-sabotaging when it comes to tourism. And are we perhaps too quick to move on — when there’s so much to discover at home?

This week, Fáilte Ireland launched their new 'Keep Discovering' campaign, aimed to encourage more Irish people to discover the joy of holidaying in Ireland (technically the ROI) as they begin to reconnect with each other. Sure, Ireland may not be Papua New Guinea in its mass, but the truth is that we are home to a breadth of geographical and cultural diversity that stacks up well for our size — from the quasi subtropical enclave of Glengarriff to the karst-kissed expanses of Burren, and from the Gaeltacht subchultúr of Connemara to the incomparable bustle of Belfast.

However, the last two decades of low-fare flights and a border-hopping revolution has seen a generation of Irish travellers sooner hop on a plane than venture cross-country. And we’re all fessing up to that: on a recent appearance Claire Byrne Live, Lottie Ryan dropped the bombshell that she’d never been to Kerry. She wouldn't be alone. After all, while country-counting has become an Instagram bragging right, how many of us can say we’ve travelled to every Irish county? Perhaps now, our countywide curiosities are finally piquing.

There may be a sense that summer 2021 is an opportunity for the Irish tourism sector to eke out as much of the staycation market before we hightail it abroad the first available flight to Malaga. But I predict we probably won’t. The covid pandemic has already gifted us an invaluable appreciation of our home turf as well as a renewed social acceptability of staycations that probably hasn’t been seen since the 70s. It’s no longer passé to holiday at home.

And if anything, given a fusion of covid concerns and environmental trends, popping down to Cannes or Cape Town is likely to cause more social curtain-twitching on Reggie's Blackrock Road than a caravanning trip to Clare. Many of us are looking forward to travelling abroad soon, no more than myself but staycation culture is here to stay and amid all the negatives of the past 18 months, we’ll have to consider that a massive post-pandemic plus.

Hook Head Lighthouse, Hook Peninsula, County Wexford

Hook Retreat

Welcome to peak summer: the stunning Hook Peninsula in Wexford is set to be the location for a brand new solstice yoga retreat from June 19 - 22.

Hosted by ‘Livin Off the Hook’, the three night retreat will see participants joining a selection of dynamic and restorative yoga practices, guided breathing practices and meditations, nature connection walks and talks, all of which will take place al fresco.

Accommodation is the historic Old Quay House in Fethard on Sea, with all meals included in the package. From €650 per person;

livinoffthehook.com

Falls Hotel, Ennistymon, Co Clare

Burren Falls

The Burren has developed a national, if not global rep, as a green destination and now one of its most budget-friendly hotels has upped the ante — by going carbon neutral.

The popular Falls Hotel in Ennistymon undertook a host of measures to attain the accreditation from harnessing hydropower from its adjacent waterfalls to planting 350 native Irish saplings on its grounds.

Beyond the green credentials, the hotel offers a central base for discovering the Burren. B&B from €97.50 or avail of room only rates from €90 and start your day with a legendary toastie from The Cheese Press in Ennistymon;

fallshotel.ie

Donegal Dream

There’s something about an escape to a Donegal castle that makes you feel like you’re Celtic royalty — or Enya — and Lough Eske Castle is the perfect showcase. Their Discover Donegal Package includes a stay in a courtyard or deluxe room with full Irish breakfast and a three-course dinner in their awarding-winning 2 AA Rosette Cedars Restaurant. You’ll also enjoy complimentary use of bicycles, hiking gear, Lough Eske’s fitness centre and pool, plus two tickets to nearby Oakfield Park estate and gardens. While here, visit some of the county’s top attractions including Glenveagh National Park and Europe's tallest sea cliffs, Sliabh Liag. From €350 per couple per night;

lougheskecastlehotel.com

The atrium of the Clayton Hotel, Cork city

Pop the Cork!

If you’ve put a ring on it during the pandemic and not been able to celebrate in fashion, the Clayton in Cork City has your back. The city’s 'Post Posal' package is a two-night stay in an executive room with a couple's treat pack on arrival. Romantic amenities include rose petals, Prosecco, chocolates, robes & slippers plus a €50 spa credit per person to use in the Essence Spa. Other perks include bottomless coffee from their Red Bean Roastery, access to Club Vitae Health & Fitness Club with pool, and a vitality breakfast come morning. From €600 per stay;

claytonhotelcorkcity.com

For more, see discoverireland.ie