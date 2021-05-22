Shots fired at event marking 40th anniversary of hunger striker Patsy O’Hara

Video footage circulating on social media showed 15 masked men, some carrying weapons, standing in front of the mural, as a volley of gunfire rings out
Shots fired at event marking 40th anniversary of hunger striker Patsy O’Hara

A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland.

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 19:50
James Ward, PA

Shots were fired at an event marking the 40th anniversary of the death of hunger striker Patsy O’Hara.

The PSNI have confirmed that they are investigating the incident, that took place on Friday night close to 9pm in the Ardfoyle area of Londonderry.

Patsy O’Hara was the third of 10 prisoners to die in the 1981 hunger strike.

A large crowd gathered at a mural on Bishop Street honouring the Derry man.

Video footage circulating on social media showed 15 masked men, some carrying weapons, standing in front of the mural, as a volley of gunfire rings out.

Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “Police received a report at around 8.55pm last night in relation to a number of masked men in the Ardfoyle area of Derry/Londonderry.

“Police are aware of shots fired in the area. An investigation is underway.”

More in this section

Scouting Ireland votes no-confidence in its own board Scouting Ireland votes no-confidence in its own board
381 new Covid cases confirmed as six more countries removed from hotel quarantine list  381 new Covid cases confirmed as six more countries removed from hotel quarantine list 
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service review A man has died and another is critical following a house fire
gunfireplace: northern ireland
Palestine solidarity march - Dublin

Thousands march on Israeli Embassy in pro-Palestine demonstration

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices