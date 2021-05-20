Cyber hack sees vaccine wait continue for vulnerable patients

Plans to vaccinate people at a high risk of illness from Covid-19 have been thrown into disarray as last week's HSE cyberattack has delayed the establishment of a new registration portal for this group.

There are up to 300,000 medically vulnerable people in Group 7 of the vaccine rollout schedule, but the latest figures show just 3,000 of these were vaccinated up to last week.

The HSE was working on a separate registration portal for this group, and had planned to launch the portal by Saturday to connect the cohort with different mass vaccination centres.

However, the Irish Examiner understands that plans were still being finalised on Friday, and the portal has now been indirectly delayed because of the ransomware attack.

It had been hoped GPs could vaccinate people in this group but problems arose when the large number of people awaiting a jab became apparent.

In addition, some GPs are unable to take part as they are already vaccinating Group 4 and in some cases finishing over-70s vaccinations.

A HSE spokeswoman said they are advising people in Group 7 to get the vaccine from a participating GP where possible.

The next option is to register on the general vaccination portal by age.

Up to Wednesday, this means anyone aged 45 or older, with typically a three-week wait between registering and vaccination.

For everyone else in Group 7, she said: “If their GP is not participating in this piece of the programme they will be referred electronically to the HSE by their GP and scheduled for vaccination.”

But she added: “This referral pathway is still being established.”

This means people should not contact their GP as they do not have this information. It is now not known when this new portal might open.

This large group — aged between 16 to 64 with a high risk of illness from Covid-19 — may have a range of illnesses including heart conditions, certain cancers, and respiratory diseases.

People with intellectual disabilities other than Down Syndrome, which is part of Group 4, are also included.

One patient who is trying to be understanding of the challenges said this latest delay is “just another blow”.

Susan McGrady said the latest delay is 'just another blow'.

Susan McGrady qualifies due to multiple severe effects from spinal surgery.

The GP she attends in Galway is not vaccinating this group, and advised Ms McGrady to wait until her age group opens on the general portal.

She said: “The impact this is having on our mental health is tremendous; seeing everything open back up and people with no underlying health conditions getting vaccinated before us.”

Ms McGrady has teamed up with some other women in Group 7 to share information.

They contacted the HSE phone line, and were advised to email other GPs in their area and request a vaccination.

She said while she could see the logic in this, she was not comfortable phoning GP practices and rattling off her conditions to them.

“A lot of people are in the same position as me, their conditions are listed on the website as being high risk, but we can’t get any information,” she said.

Under the age system, younger people in this group may not get their first shot until June or July.

Ms McGrady, who is 43 said: “It’s incredibly frustrating. Even if I get my vaccine tomorrow, there are so many other younger people still waiting.”