Cyclist dies after collision with bus

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with dash cam footage or who may have been in the area to come forward
The cyclist, a man in his 40, was brought to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he died. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 09:04

A cyclist has died after a road traffic collision involving a bus in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred at Kilshane Cross, Newtown in Dublin 11 at 7.20am on Tuesday.

A pedal cyclist and a bus were involved in the collision. The pedal cyclist, a male aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the collision. He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later died.

A technical examination of the scene has now been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. 

Any road users who were travelling in the Newtown area from Kilshane Cross to Dublin Airport, between 7am and 8am, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

