Man, 50s, dies following three-vehicle collision

One person has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Louth this morning.

At around 10.30am, a collision involving two cars and a lorry occurred on the N53 near Hackballscross.

The driver of one car, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner has been notified and the body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí are currently at the scene which is preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N53 near Rassan, Hackballscross between 10am and 11am this morning, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.