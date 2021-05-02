Covid-19: One further death, 402 new cases confirmed

One further Covid-19-related death has been confirmed this evening by Department of Health officials.

This latest death brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 4,906.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 402 new cases of the virus here.

The median age of the cases confirmed this evening is just 31.5 years old.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 249,838.

Of the cases notified today:

220 are men;

182 are women;

79% are under 45 years of age;

The five-day moving case average is now 472.

As of 8am this morning, 127 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, 41 of whom were in intensive care.

Six additional hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one previously confirmed case.

The figure of 249,838 confirmed cases noted above reflects this.

Vaccines

1,542,779 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, as of Friday, April 30.

1,130,958 people have received their first dose, while 441,821 people have received their second jab.

Nphet satisfied with plans to reopen the country from May 10

Meanwhile, the Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group has said he is not overly concerned about the Government’s new accelerated timeline for reopening the country.

Professor Philip Nolan said he believes the Government’s approach to reopening is a cautious one, and that now was the right time to begin to ease restrictions.

The easing of a host of restrictions on May 10 will see inter-county travel return, hairdressers and barbers reopen, and the phased reopening of retail commence.

"I really feel we can get through the next four to eight weeks safely so long as we as individuals keep contacts modest," Prof Nolan said.

"We crave social contact, we need to buy the essentials, we do need to move on at this point."