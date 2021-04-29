Government to sign off on 'vaccine bonus' and new hospitality and travel rules 

Unvaccinated people will be allowed to travel across the country to visit vaccinated grandparents and parents from May under plans due to be announced today.

Shops, hairdressers, and religious services of up to 50 people will also return next month as part of a phased reopening of the country.

For pubs, the controversial €9 meal rule will be axed, meaning gastropubs and 'wet pubs' will open at the same time in June, however, restaurants and bars will only be allowed to serve customers outdoors until at least July.

Under a revised vaccine bonus, those who have been fully inoculated will be allowed to meet indoors with another household that has not yet received the vaccination — this will allow grandparents to meet children and grandchildren.

The Cabinet's Covid sub-committee met last night to hammer out the finer details of the reopening plan, which will be signed off at a full Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

According to senior Government sources who were extremely upbeat last night, a “significant easing” of restrictions throughout May is on the cards after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) approved the opening up of the country.

Nphet recommended that measures be introduced from May 10, however, the Cabinet could decide to push this date forward to allow for easing of restrictions from May 4.

Under the Nphet recommendations, considerably more freedom will be granted from early next month, beginning with a return of outdoor adult training, hairdressers, and click and collect shopping.

Some of the other recommendations include:

Hospitality:

All accommodation including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, and hostels should reopen in June.

Outdoor dining and beer gardens will be allowed to operate from June.

However, pubs and restaurants will not be allowed to serve indoors until at least July. It is understood that some leeway may be given to hotels, but people would have to prove that they are residents to dine indoors.

Vaccine bonus:

Three fully vaccinated individuals or households will be permitted to meet indoors from May. Those who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca could also come under the same guidance four weeks after they get the initial vaccine.

Fully vaccinated people will also be able to meet up with one other household that is not vaccinated provided they are not at risk of serious health difficulties.

Sport and transport:

Adult outdoor training will be allowed in pods of 15 from May.

Gyms and indoor swimming pools will reopen in June, however, no group classes will be allowed and instead individual sessions will be permitted.

Public transport will increase to 50% capacity from May 10.

Religious services, funerals, and weddings:

Up to 50 people will be able to attend all religious services from May, provided they can socially distance. While 50 people will be allowed to attend religious wedding services, just six will be permitted to go to the reception if it is indoors.

This number will increase to 15 for outdoor wedding receptions and a marquee will be considered as being outside. Indoor wedding receptions will increase to 25 people from June.

Separately, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a meeting of his own party last night that he wants a proposed plan for a phased return of aviation and international travel by the end of May.

He said this is needed to retain jobs and Ireland's connectivity. However, the Tánaiste warned his fellow Fine Gael members that there is no guarantee this will happen.

Meanwhile, a uniform nationwide approach to allow all partners of pregnant women and new mothers into maternity hospitals for scans and other appointments is expected to be announced today.

Maternity units have now been contacted to ask that they factor in a decrease in community transmission and the fact that healthcare workers are now vaccinated.