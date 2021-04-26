Taoiseach calls latest easing of restrictions a 'great lift' as he visits Dublin Zoo

Ireland took its next gradual steps out of Covid lockdown on Monday, with the reopening of visitor attractions and outdoor sports facilities.

Golf courses, sports pitches and tennis courts were among a number of sports activities to reopen, while zoos, wildlife parks and pet farms also reopened their doors.

Under-age non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15 has also resumed on Monday.

The number of mourners permitted to attend a funeral also increased to 25.

A crowd up to 60 people had gathered outside the gates of Dublin Zoo as it reopened to the public.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited the Phoenix Park facility before its reopening on Monday morning.

Mr Martin said it was a "great lift" to see the reopening of facilities such as Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park in Cork.

Dr Christoph Schwitzer, director of Dublin Zoo, gave the Taoiseach a whistle-stop tour, including a visit to the lions’ and tigers’ den.

After stopping off to see a group of macaques swinging from ropes in its enclosure, Mr Martin remarked how it “would remind you of the parliamentary party.”

He was also introduced to Luca, the Siamang gibbon.

Touchless hand sanitising stations are dotted around the park and signage reinforcing physical distancing, hand hygiene, coughing/sneezing etiquette can be seen along the trail.

Tickets can no longer be purchased at the gate as the zoo reopens at a reduced capacity and there will be a number of strict health and safety protocols in place.

Mr Martin will later this week consider easing further restrictions next month.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet on Wednesday to consider the latest Covid-19 data before making its recommendations to Government.

The Taoiseach is to unveil the reopening plan on Thursday, which is to include outdoor sports, non-essential retail, hairdressing salons and religious services.

“We’re going to examine that for May and we hopefully will be able to do something on that in terms of May,” he said on Sunday.

“But we understand the danger of indoor.

“For the summer, I think that outdoor has to be the theme.

“We just need to keep the pressure on this virus as we vaccinate… because the impact of the vaccines is transformative in terms of reducing mortality, reducing severe illness and indeed transmission as well.”