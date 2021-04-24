Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Cavan collision

Gardaí are currently investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for witnesses
The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. File picture

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 20:42
Steve Neville

A man in his 50s has died following a collision in Co Cavan.

At around 3pm, gardaí were called to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle on the R202 at Corratillan, Corlough.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the site.

Gardaí said that local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Ballyconnell on 049 952 5580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

