Citizens' Assembly set to deliver verdict on gender equality in Ireland

Topics considered included pay equality and gender-based violence
Citizens' Assembly set to deliver verdict on gender equality in Ireland

Pictured ia the Inaugural meeting of Citizen's Assembly on Gender Equality in Dublin Castle. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 10:03
Ciarán Sunderland

The Citizens' Assembly on gender equality is set to deliver its verdict later this morning. 

Some 100 people have been looking into the issue since January.

The group has focused on the barriers to equality in society, childcare, and other topics related to gender equality..

In November last year, the assembly heard one of the key steps toward achieving gender pay equality is the introduction of pay transparency, to allow employees to know how much money their colleagues make.

In March, the assembly considered gender-based violence when the disappearance and killing of Sarah Everard prompted mass discussion of the issue.

Noeline Blackwell, from Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, gave the assembly a presentation last month on the issue and said she hopes the information has been taken on board.

"When we spoke to them we talked to them about how unless people recognise each other as equals and that gender-based violence comes to an end, we will never have gender equality, so we hope that will be recognised by the citizens. 

"And then we hope that they will come up with positive recommendations to the Government about how we can challenge gender-based violence and how we can advance gender equality," said Ms Blackwell.  

A key feature of the Citizens' Assembly's decision will surround Article 41.2 in the constitution, 15 months after the group first began to meet. 

Article 41 states the place of the family in society with Article 41.2 recognises the role of the woman in the home. 

This has been criticised by academics and women's rights activists and recommendations of amendments have been previously been submitted. 

Read More

Alison O'Connor: Restrictions? Let's begin by lifting one that has solely targeted women

More in this section

14-day Covid incidence rate in Ireland is third-lowest in EU 14-day Covid incidence rate in Ireland is third-lowest in EU
Handsome businessman at home Number of people calling adult literacy helpline soars during the pandemic
Warning that young people will struggle to get back into team sport after lockdown  Warning that young people will struggle to get back into team sport after lockdown 
gender equalitycitizens assembly#gender equality#women's rights#human rights
Female Paramedic Helping Male Driver With Whiplash Neck Injury Involved In Road Traffic Accident

Insurance premiums set to fall as guidelines for personal injury awards come into effect

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices