Citizens' Assembly set to deliver verdict on gender equality in Ireland

The Citizens' Assembly on gender equality is set to deliver its verdict later this morning.

Some 100 people have been looking into the issue since January.

The group has focused on the barriers to equality in society, childcare, and other topics related to gender equality..

In November last year, the assembly heard one of the key steps toward achieving gender pay equality is the introduction of pay transparency, to allow employees to know how much money their colleagues make.

In March, the assembly considered gender-based violence when the disappearance and killing of Sarah Everard prompted mass discussion of the issue.

Noeline Blackwell, from Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, gave the assembly a presentation last month on the issue and said she hopes the information has been taken on board.

"When we spoke to them we talked to them about how unless people recognise each other as equals and that gender-based violence comes to an end, we will never have gender equality, so we hope that will be recognised by the citizens.

"And then we hope that they will come up with positive recommendations to the Government about how we can challenge gender-based violence and how we can advance gender equality," said Ms Blackwell.

A key feature of the Citizens' Assembly's decision will surround Article 41.2 in the constitution, 15 months after the group first began to meet.

Article 41 states the place of the family in society with Article 41.2 recognises the role of the woman in the home.

This has been criticised by academics and women's rights activists and recommendations of amendments have been previously been submitted.