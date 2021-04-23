Revealed: Breakdown of Covid-19 figures in local areas

The number of areas deemed Covid-free has fallen by two to 16 in the past week, while high infection rates persist in parts of Dublin, Kildare and Donegal.
New data on Covid-19 infection rates in 166 local electoral areas (LEAs) shows that eight areas, including four in Munster, have fallen off the list of almost virus-free areas this week.
The latest data for Monday, April 19, shows that Ongar in Dublin now has the highest infection rate nationally at 440.9 cases per 100,000 population and that Tullamore in Offaly has fallen off the top 10 list, following a halving of Covid-19 levels to 209.2 cases per 100,0000 population in the past week.
Also featuring in the top 10 Covid hotspots are Ballymun-Finglas, Lucan, Swords, and Donaghmede in Dublin, Milford, Buncrana, and Letterkenny in Donegal and Newbridge and Kildare town in Kildare.
Nationally, the 14-day incidence rate remained unchanged at 131.7 cases per 100,000 population on Monday.
The number of virus-free areas – less than five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the previous two weeks – fell to 16 this week, with Munster losing three virus-free areas, the latest data shows.
Kanturk in Cork, Listowel in Kerry, Newport in Tipperary and Portlaw-Kilmacthomas in Waterford were among eight areas nationally to lose their virus-free status following confirmation of a small number of Covid cases, while Carrick-on-Suir in Tipperary was among six new LEA areas to acquire virus-free status.
Bantry in Cork, Corca-Dhuibhne and Kenmare in Kerry, Dungarvan and Lismore in Waterford and Ennistymon in Clare retained their virus-free status.
Nenagh in Tipperary had the highest infection rate in Munster at 163.8 cases per 100,000 population, while the remaining 45 LEAs in the region had infection rates below the national average.