Tougher sanctions urged for assaults on gardaí after latest attack

Garda recovers in hospital after being dragged 100 feet by a car in West Cork
Over 5,500 gardaí have been injured in the line of duty since 2005 and during 2020 alone, some 199 officers were assaulted. File picture

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 06:30
Neil Michael

As a garda recovers in hospital after being dragged 100 feet by a car in West Cork, representatives have again demanded tougher action against those who assault members of the force.

The garda suffered serious leg injuries when she was struck by the car and dragged. She and her colleagues were on patrol in the Skibbereen area at around 7.30pm when they saw a suspected drugs transaction between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“As Gardaí attempted to speak to the driver of the car, it drove off at and struck a member of An Garda Síochána," a spokesman said. She was taken to Cork University Hospital. 

A man in his 20s was arrested and around €5,000 worth of cannabis herb and €3,000 in cash was seized. He was detained at Bandon Garda Station. In further searches in the Skibbereen area, gardaí seized €600 of suspected cannabis herb, €300 in cash, and a car and a man in his 30s was arrested and also held in Bandon Garda station.

Jason Collins, Garda Representative Association (GRA) representative for Cork West, said what happened to the garda highlights the increasing dangers officers face in the course of their duties. 

Over 5,500 gardaí have been injured in the line of duty since 2005 and during 2020 alone, some 199 officers were assaulted.

Injuries sustained by those officers included internal injuries, broken bones, and cuts needing multiple stitches. Officers were shot at, rammed, dragged along by cars, and assaulted with a variety of weapons.

The GRA has repeatedly demanded stronger legislation to deal with anyone who assault members of all emergency services including mandatory sentencing. It also wants better personal protection equipment such as body camera and tasers.

The association has also called for more human resources and vehicles for quicker response and back-up times in rural areas and more armed support units.

Garda dragged 100ft by car during drugs search in West Cork 

