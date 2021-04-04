Man, 20s, dies following fatal collision in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward
Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 22:31
Caitlín Griffin

A man in his mid-20s has died following a fatal collision in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating a single-vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R135, Old North Road at approximately 8.30pm.

The male driver of the car was fatally injured when the car struck a pillar. His body has been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in Whitehall where a post mortem will take place in due course. 

The male passenger who is also in his mid-20s was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene where the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Finglas are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward. 

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the Old North Road to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

