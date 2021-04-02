Fewer duplicate appointments once vaccine rollout becomes age-based, says IMO chairman

The Chairman of the GP committee of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), Dr Denis McCauley has said that as GPs become more involved in the roll out of the vaccine the system will become more efficient as their surgeries are computerised.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Dr McCauley was explaining that the “no shows” at a Dublin vaccination centre on Thursday were due to duplication as some health care workers could work in four different departments and so would have received four texts about getting the vaccine.

The problem was with the IT system in HSE-run clinics, he added. “It’s the IT systems with people on numerous lists.”

Moving to an age based system where a date of birth will be the deciding factor will make matters easier, he said.

In the meantime, GPs are continuing to vaccinate the over-70s and are also assisting in identifying the medically vulnerable and high risk.

Most GP surgeries were now computerised so identifying people should be more straightforward, he added.

This would mean extra work for GPs but it was a burden they were ethically bound to undertake.

When GPs see “inappropriate things” such as what had happened in the Beacon and Coombe hospitals, it is natural to get upset, said Dr McCauley.

As a practitioner based close to the border, he said he had seen the “emotional change” in Northern Ireland as the vaccine was rolled out.

“The body language there is much more of hope.” He said he hoped to see more optimism in the Republic.

Meanwhile, Fórsa has asked the Government to review its decision to remove Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) from the Covid vaccine priority list.

The union wants them included under category nine on the list because they work in crowded settings where social distancing isn't possible.

It says including the SNAs who work in schools in this new cohort would not cause significant delays to the vaccination of other groups.

Fórsa spokesperson, Andy Pike says his members are unhappy about the changes to the list.

"With Covid circulating in our schools, it is a worry. It's a fact of life that there will be cases in schools," said Mr Pike.

"It's a very disappointing move for the Government to make to remove SNAs completely from the priority list."