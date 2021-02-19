Three cases of new Covid-19 variant found in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of three cases of a new Covid-19 (‘P1’) variant.

The variant, which was first identified in Brazil, are directly associated with recent travel from Brazil.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO), said people who have travelled overseas are required to quarantine at home for two weeks:

“Anyone who has recently travelled from Brazil, or any of the other 19 countries recently designated by the Minister for Health as ‘Category 2’, is required by law to quarantine at home for 14 days.

“In addition, any such passengers should phone any GP or GP out of hours service to arrange a free Covid-19 test – the test should be done 5 days after you arrived in Ireland or as soon as possible after those 5 days. Whatever the result of the test, you must complete the 14 day period of quarantine.”

The P1 variant has been identified in a small number of European countries already such as France, Germany, and Spain.

The Deputy CMO said it is yet to be determined whether this new variant has an impact on the effectiveness of Covid vaccines:

“While there is currently no microbiological or epidemiological evidence of any change in transmissibility of P1, this is plausible. Further studies are required to determine whether this variant is likely to have an impact on vaccine effectiveness or infection severity.”

Dr Ronan Glynn said the detection of the Brazillian variant does not change current measures that are in place and people should continue to follow public health guidelines:

“We must continue to wash our hands well and often, wear a mask, cough and sneeze into our elbows, keep two metres social distance from others and avoid crowds, and always remember that it is imperative to phone your GP at the very first sign of COVID-19 symptoms.”

It comes as Nphet confirmed a further 28 deaths related to Covid-19.

There has also been 763 confirmed cases of the virus reported in Ireland today.

Dr Glynn stated: “The past year has been very difficult for people and we still have a way to go. Incidence remains very high and we cannot drop our guard.”