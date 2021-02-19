Taoiseach rejects suggestions of confusion over lockdown 

The Taoiseach has rejected the idea that there is any confusion over lockdown after he told a newspaper Ireland would be in severe restrictions till May.

In a press conference this afternoon Micheál Martin told media he had been clear on the issue and that he has been consistent in saying there would be no large scale reopening of society.

His statement comes after he told the Irish Mirror on Thursday: “We’ve already certainly indicated that beyond Easter we’ll look at it again but until the end of April you can look at significant restrictions and we’ll review it after that then because we’ll have to see where we are.”

On Friday morning, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that Mr Martin did not say that Level 5 restrictions would last until April and May.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Mr Varadkar said that the country was facing into tough restrictions into April and that this was well known.

Mr Martin rejected calls to have a formal government announcement and said he had been clear on the issue.

"It's not at all (very confusing), it's very consistent with what I've been saying all along for example, I said Easter some time ago, the key issue is, this will be under constant review, but Nphet are really clear advice to us, schools are the first priority," he said on Friday.

"I don't accept (there is confusion) I mean, the bottom line is this I've been saying consistently prolonged suppression of the virus, I've been saying schools are a priority from the very get-go... since the Dáil resumed.

"We're going to review in four weeks time, at the end of March, beginning of April, we said that before, but there is going be no large scale reopening of society.

"Of course, we'll have a general announcement on this, embracing a whole range of issues in terms in the next phase of the plan itself but we are in a challenging time and that's the point I'm making.

"It doesn't mean we're not going to lift anything. It's open to review as I said."

School return

Some children are due to return to school on a phased basis on March 1, likely junior and senior infants, first and second class and Leaving Cert pupils, but a full decision is to be taken a cabinet on Tuesday.

"We have to be very careful and very cautious in terms of any reopening so the emphasis and the prioritisation right now is on schools, particularly the early years, and then the Leaving Certificate and also childcare," he said.

"We'll review it on a monthly basis and obviously the vaccine may have an impact, we're beginning to see a reduction in the number of healthcare workers getting Covid, and the number of residents in nursing homes and the outbreaks are coming down.

"The authorities are suggesting there is evidence of the impact of the vaccination programme already in terms of reduced mortality, and that give us more options.

It really does depend on the progression of the disease.

"I've been very consistent in the last number of weeks in the Dáil and saying that we are pursuing a prolonged suppression so we will get numbers really down and NPHET advice is that they're somewhat concerned that the rate is slowing down."

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald criticised the government for the manner of the announcement.

"People have a legitimate expectation to have orderly and coherent government," she said.

"It has caused huge anger and stress, and in some cases despair," she said, "Now we face into another weekend of more speculation and more uncertainty, and that is just really, really unfair.

"It's a really unfair way for this government to behave and it is unacceptable.

"The Taoiseach should come out and set the record straight and state very clearly and directly to the Irish people what is happening."