28 further deaths with 763 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland

There have been 28 further deaths related to Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

There has also been a further 763 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Some 27 of these deaths occurred in February, and one in January.

Nphet reports that the median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 32-97 years.

Vaccines

In other news, Pfizer and BioNTech have announced their Covid-19 vaccine no longer needs to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, potentially paving the way for distribution to be dramatically expanded to doctors’ practices and pharmacies.

In a statement, the companies announced they have submitted new data to the US regulator which show the jab can be kept at normal medical freezer temperatures of minus 15 degrees to minus 25 degrees for up to two weeks.

Currently, the vaccine must be stored in an ultra-cold freezer at temperatures between minus 80 degrees and minus 60 degrees and must be shipped in ultra-cold containers.

An earlier study today showed that the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination is 85% effective against coronavirus infection between two and four weeks after inoculation.