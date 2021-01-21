Irish researchers help identify genes which can predict breast cancer 

A breakthrough study has identified nine genes which are predictors for breast cancer, meaning that at-risk women can get help earlier than at present.
The study, published in the, involved analysis of more than 113,000 women worldwide including 2,000 Irish women working with researchers at NUI Galway.
Breast cancer is the most common cause of death among middle-aged women, said Professor Michael Kerin, the research director of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute based in NUI Galway.
“This study is of practical importance,” he said.
Prof Kerin said this study shows there are nine genes associated with breast cancer risk, four of which are associated with quite a high risk.
He expects the findings to be used in medical consultations in Ireland relatively shortly. And said women do not need to request any extra tests as doctors will discuss their family history as part of initial consultations.
Prof Kerin, who is also director of the cancer MCAN (managed clinical academic network) for Saolta University Health Care Group, said: “When you get in some families as we do all the time, a woman might say, 'my granny had breast cancer, my mother had breast cancer. I’m now 25 or 30 years of age, what do I need to do?' The information around these genes will give women more options for earlier treatment.
“We can identify people within the family, some of them don’t have the bad gene, and some of them do. For the ones who do have the bad gene, we can then put a structured approach in place with mammography and MRI scanning of the breast in women from 25 or so,” he said.
The study builds on previous work done on two already known cancer genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2. Led from the University of Cambridge, the Bridges (Breast Cancer Risk after Diagnostic Gene Sequencing) study aimed to develop gene panel testing for the prediction of breast cancer risk.
“The Bridges study has revealed that changes which were thought to be unimportant in the well-known breast cancer genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2, are significant,” Prof Kerin said.
“This allows us to manage the risk of developing breast cancer in people affected by these gene alterations.”
The Irish leg of the study was run through the Breast Cancer in Galway Genetics Study, directed since 2008 by Prof Kerin and Dr Nicola Miller, a lecturer at NUI Galway’s School of Medicine.
Dr Miller said: “While we can’t change the genes we inherit, this knowledge will benefit patients undergoing genetic testing for breast cancer susceptibility.”
She also highlighted the importance of funding research like this.
One in nine Irish women will be affected by breast cancer, Breast Cancer Ireland has said. About 3,100 new cases are diagnosed annually.
The survival rate has improved to 85% due to research and treatment breakthroughs.