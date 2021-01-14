CAO 2021: Key dates to take note of

While education has seen many changes due to Covid-19, the CAO application procedure remains exactly the same as every year.

The February 1st deadline is still there for students to register with the CAO. At this point it isn’t necessary to list any courses, except in the case of restricted courses that require a pre-entry interview/exam/audition. These courses should be on the list by the February 1st deadline.

Otherwise they may be added to an existing application by the March 1st cut off point for the correction of errors and omissions.

A restricted course added to a late application will not be considered, except if a student applied for a similar course by February 1st, went through the pre-entry assessment, and contacted the relevant HEI to see if it is possible to put the new course on a change of mind form.

Students wishing to apply for these restricted courses must also check the relevant HEI (Higher Education Institutions) literature directly to find out the dates of the exams / auditions / interviews etc. Many pre-entry exams are online this year, so students should familiarise themselves with the new application and exam procedures.

20th Jan 2021 (5.15pm): Apply online by this date to avail of the discounted application fee of €30. Deadline for HPAT registration.

1st Feb 2021 (5.15pm): Normal closing date for applications. Fee is €45.

5th February (12:00): Online facility to amend course choices becomes available for a €10 fee. A free online change of mind facility is available from 5th May.

15th Feb 2021: Deadline for paper applicants to receive a Statement of Course Choices. If one hasn’t been received by this date, contact CAO.

20th & 21st Feb: The HPAT test (undergraduate entry to medicine) is online this year and candidates must sit the exam at a specific allocated session monitored by a proctor / supervisor.

1st Mar 2021 (5.15pm): Closing date for amending course choices.

Closing date for completion of mature section of application form.

Closing date for final completion of online HEAR/DARE forms.

5th Mar 2021 (12.00): Late application facility opens. It costs €60 online and €90 for a late paper application.

6th & 11th Mar 2021: MSAP Ireland online exam dates for mature applicants to certain courses in UCD, UCC, UL and NUI Galway.

15th Mar 2021 (5.15pm): Latest date for HEAR/DARE supporting documentation to arrive in CAO.

17th to 30th Mar 2021: GAMSAT Test dates for Graduate Entry to Medicine. This will be a digital test carried out at a specified venue. These tests are also held in September.

22nd to 28th Apr 2021: Applicants for the PAS (Registration for Mature Nursing) Test have a ‘testing window’ between 10am April 22nd and 1pm on April 28th to do the three tests online at a time and place convenient to them. The test is online this year and applicants will be supervised using a remote proctoring system.

1st May 2021 (5.15pm): Closing date for Late Applications.

5th May 2021 (12.00): Free online Change of Mind facility becomes available.

15th May 2021: Deadline for Late Paper Applicants to receive a Statement of Course Choices. If it hasn’t arrived, contact the CAO.

31st May 2021: Deadline for all CAO applicants to receive a Statement of Application Record. Contact CAO if one hasn’t been received.

1st July 2021 (5.15pm): Change of Mind facility closes.

Mid-July 2021: Round A offers for certain non-standard categories of applicants. Applicants receive an offer by e-mail and SMS text.

22nd July 2021 (5.15pm): Closing date for Exceptional Late Applications for those already attending a participating HEI.

Early August 2021: Round 0 offers for certain non-standard categories of applicant. Applicants receive an offer by e-mail and SMS text.

TBC: Leaving Cert results.

TBC: Round 1 offers available online from 2pm. Offers are also issued by e-mail and text message. CAO applicants who receive no offer will be sent a Statement of Application by e-mail.

TBC: Available place facility opens.