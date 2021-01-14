CAO 2021: Key dates to take note of

While education has seen many changes due to Covid-19, the CAO application procedure remains exactly the same as every year.
The February 1st deadline is still there for students to register with the CAO. At this point it isn’t necessary to list any courses, except in the case of restricted courses that require a pre-entry interview/exam/audition. These courses should be on the list by the February 1st deadline.
Otherwise they may be added to an existing application by the March 1st cut off point for the correction of errors and omissions.
A restricted course added to a late application will not be considered, except if a student applied for a similar course by February 1st, went through the pre-entry assessment, and contacted the relevant HEI to see if it is possible to put the new course on a change of mind form.
Students wishing to apply for these restricted courses must also check the relevant HEI (Higher Education Institutions) literature directly to find out the dates of the exams / auditions / interviews etc. Many pre-entry exams are online this year, so students should familiarise themselves with the new application and exam procedures.
Apply online by this date to avail of the discounted application fee of €30. Deadline for HPAT registration.
Normal closing date for applications. Fee is €45.
Online facility to amend course choices becomes available for a €10 fee. A free online change of mind facility is available from 5th May.
Deadline for paper applicants to receive a Statement of Course Choices. If one hasn’t been received by this date, contact CAO.
The HPAT test (undergraduate entry to medicine) is online this year and candidates must sit the exam at a specific allocated session monitored by a proctor / supervisor.
Closing date for amending course choices.
Closing date for completion of mature section of application form.
Closing date for final completion of online HEAR/DARE forms.
Late application facility opens. It costs €60 online and €90 for a late paper application.
MSAP Ireland online exam dates for mature applicants to certain courses in UCD, UCC, UL and NUI Galway.
Latest date for HEAR/DARE supporting documentation to arrive in CAO.
GAMSAT Test dates for Graduate Entry to Medicine. This will be a digital test carried out at a specified venue. These tests are also held in September.
Applicants for the PAS (Registration for Mature Nursing) Test have a ‘testing window’ between 10am April 22nd and 1pm on April 28th to do the three tests online at a time and place convenient to them. The test is online this year and applicants will be supervised using a remote proctoring system.
Closing date for Late Applications.
Free online Change of Mind facility becomes available.
Deadline for Late Paper Applicants to receive a Statement of Course Choices. If it hasn’t arrived, contact the CAO.
Deadline for all CAO applicants to receive a Statement of Application Record. Contact CAO if one hasn’t been received.
Change of Mind facility closes.
Round A offers for certain non-standard categories of applicants. Applicants receive an offer by e-mail and SMS text.
Closing date for Exceptional Late Applications for those already attending a participating HEI.
Round 0 offers for certain non-standard categories of applicant. Applicants receive an offer by e-mail and SMS text.
Leaving Cert results.
Round 1 offers available online from 2pm. Offers are also issued by e-mail and text message. CAO applicants who receive no offer will be sent a Statement of Application by e-mail.
Available place facility opens.