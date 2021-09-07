CAO points tracker: First-round offers

More than 55,000 students have received a CAO offer.

Around 84,000 people applied to the CAO this year with first-round offers published at 2pm today.

Half of the students who were offered a Level 8 college place today received their first preference course, while 79% were offered one of their top 3.

A number of courses in medicine and business have risen to over 600 points, due to grade inflation and a high number of CAO applicants.

You can use our database to search for CAO round one offers by college, category and specialist courses. You can also use this tool to find out how points have increased or decreased on different courses in the past year.

Just use the filter options to search for Institution, Classification or Specialist Group to find all the information you need.

Find out what courses are up, what courses are down and what are the best options below:

