Irish Examiner view: Other options than university

This year, some school-leavers with 600 points and more failed to secure a place across a range of highly contested courses.
Irish Examiner view: Other options than university

Each year the number of applicants increases, yet this has not been matched by many additional places. File picture

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

Those intending to study accountancy will be likely to have heard of the law of supply and demand. The problem comes when demand outstrips supply, leading to price inflation or, for Leaving Certificate graduates, inflation in CAO points.

Each year the number of applicants increases, yet this has not been matched by many additional places. This year, some school-leavers with 600 points and more failed to secure a place across a range of highly contested courses.

Back in July the Cabinet agreed on a €24m package to fund an extra 4,620 college places this month, but, substantial though that figure is, it will scarcely make a difference overall. Most of those extra places will be taken up by the extra demand in a year of record CAO applications.

For the past three years, universities have offered extra places for courses in high demand but the reality is that, without increased funding, they cannot continue to do so.

In the longer term, we need a national rethink on our obsession with going to university. There are other routes to a worthwhile career, as many successful people have shown.

Read More

CAO offers issued: Record number of courses exceed 600 points

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020 Irish Examiner view: Covid burden falling on principals
book and cup of coffee in hands of girl on winter evening near fireplace Irish Examiner view: Fuel ban price is worth paying
Irish Examiner view: A movie bad guy who won't be forgotten Irish Examiner view: A movie bad guy who won't be forgotten
#cao 2021
Coronavirus - Wed Sep 02, 2020

Irish Examiner view: Zappone saga a failure of political leadership

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices