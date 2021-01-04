Healthcare workers top leadership poll, passing politicians and clergy

Healthcare workers topped a poll on positive leadership during 2020, leaving politicians and church leaders trailing far behind, research from LIFT Ireland shows.

One thousand members of the public were surveyed on their attitudes to leadership standards and asked to rank the sectors and professions which demonstrated good leadership during the last 12 months.

Health professionals came out on top with 44% of respondents picking them as the group showing the greatest levels of positive leadership. Community organisations and charities came in second with 19% favouring their leadership.

However, two groups usually seen as having a leadership role in Ireland did not fare well, with faith-based groups selected by only 4% of respondents for showing good leadership.

Politicians and political parties were selected by just 5% of those queried as offering good leadership.

Joanne Hession, founder and CEO of LIFT Ireland, said: “It is a sign of the times to see health professionals ranked as the sector with the strongest levels of leadership in Ireland. It is testament to the integrity, competence and respect for people in this sector that they have been recognised by people across Ireland for their leadership attributes.

“Similarly, the community and charity sector has been recognised for its work advocating for and serving people across the country during a crisis year. There is a lot for all of us to learn from each of these groups.”

Other groups scoring well included the business sector as chosen by 9% of respondents, sports organisations were selected by 8% and the media by 6%.

Survey respondents were also asked which aspects of leadership do they think need to be improved upon in Ireland.

Honesty topped the poll, chosen by 16% followed by competence, accountability, empathy and understanding as well as integrity.

The survey was carried out between October 22 and November 1, 2020.

LIFT Ireland’s partners include organisations such as ESB, Munster Rugby, NUI Galway, Bank of Ireland, RSA Insurance, Cancer Trials Ireland, and over 100 secondary schools nationwide.

Ms Hession said: “We look forward to playing our part in fostering strong leadership in Ireland through our LIFT Leadership initiatives with businesses of all kinds, schools and universities, charities, community groups, sports organisations and individuals.

“In every sector, at every level, we can develop as leaders. We will be supporting that development and would invite everyone to join our programmes.”