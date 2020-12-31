Subdued new year celebrations usher out a year like no other and bring hope for 2021

2020 was a year like no other, and so too were the celebrations to usher out a year that most people will want to forget.

Around the world, the arrival of 2021 was marked not by festivals, street parties, or gatherings, but by high hopes that an end to Covid-19 is now in sight.

As the year came to an end, the global death toll exceeded 1.8m people and close to 83m people have contracted the virus, but there is hope on the horizon following the recent approval of vaccines, which are currently being rolled out.

With several countries around the globe imposing stricter curfews and lockdowns over the Christmas period to curb rising Covid-19 infection rates, the new year was welcomed in a much more subdued and low-key fashion.

Instead of gatherings with friends, old and new, people around the globe were urged to stay at home, with a few notable exceptions, such as New Zealand.

Having eliminated the virus through tough lockdown measures early in the pandemic, New Zealanders celebrated in style, with thousands flocking to the streets of Auckland for a fireworks display, while traditional celebrations continued in Taiwan and South Korea and a small number of countries that had successfully suppressed the virus.

Fireworks detonate from the Taipei 101 building during the new year's celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying

Elsewhere, major new year events were replaced by scaled-down or online festivities.

The hugely popular Hogmanay festival in Edinburgh went online this year, while new year’s celebrations in New York’s Times Square went ahead, but to a select audience of frontline health workers instead of the typical sight of tens of thousands of revellers.

While fireworks went ahead at the Opera House in Sydney Harbour, tight restrictions on public crowds and gatherings meant they were greeted by empty streets and instead people were encouraged to watch the display on TV or online.

Australia celebrates the arrival of 2021 with a fireworks display from the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge pic.twitter.com/fbfzgRK3WZ — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2020

At home, celebrations are expected to be more muted as people were urged not to host gatherings or parties given the rapid rise in Covid-19 infection rates, which have necessitated a third lockdown.

In his message, President Michael D Higgins said it was important to remember those who were lost during what was a “tough year” and those who could not grieve in the traditional way because of public health restrictions.

As a gesture to all those who had died or who had lost a loved one during the year, President Higgins and his wife Sabina invited musician Dan McCabe to perform ‘The Parting Glass’ at Áras an Uachtaráin.

“As we emerge from the year of Covid, it is appropriate that we remember all those who have departed from us during the year, and those they have left behind and who did not have the opportunity of grieving for them in the way that is so traditional, and so central to Irish life,” said President Higgins.

In his new year’s message, Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy urged people to carry the learnings from 2020 into the next year, in particular to prioritise the most vulnerable in society. “May we never forget this experience of the year when vulnerability was neither ignored nor superficially dealt with," he said.

"We saw need — we rushed to respond; we recognised mistakes — we remedied them; we recognised the cost — we were prepared to make sacrifices. This has to be a template for us going forward.”

“Collective effort has been a hallmark of our year. It shows us that when our generous social capital, altruistic political will and shared resources come together we can tackle issues and make a difference.”