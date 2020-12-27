Third-wave 'clearly bigger' than the second, says infectious disease specialist

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arriving in Ireland. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan/PA Wire

Sun, 27 Dec, 2020 - 07:27
Greg Murphy

Ireland's third wave of Covid-19 is "clearly bigger than the second wave".

The warning comes from a leading infectious diseases specialist after officials announced a new record number of cases.

Yesterday, it was announced that 1,296 additional people tested positive and six more patients have died, bringing the death toll to 2,200.

Professor Sam McConkey told Newstalk that we need to double down on a national effort to drive out this virus.

He said: "Now we're starting to look for the longer days, and the hope and the spring, and the new life and everyone's starting to feel that optimism and hope of coronavirus and the vaccine coming, and that's all great this turning has happened.

"I think at the same time as all that, we are in the middle of a very brisk third wave that's clearly bigger than the second wave.

"It's clearly worse than we were back in October so we do need this cohesive action again."

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation says the world is doomed to repeat the Covid-19 crisis if national governments fail to invest strongly in public health.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says it is the only way to stop the future pandemics.

"History tells us that this will not be the last pandemic and epidemics are a fact of life," he said.

"But, with investments in public health, supported by all of government and all of society...our children inherit a safer, more resilient and more sustainable world."

