Covid-19: HSE chief to accept first delivery of vaccines today

The head of the HSE is to accept Ireland's first delivery of Covid vaccines this morning.

Paul Reid called it a "momentous day" as the Pfizer jab arrives in the country.

Mr Reid tweeted to say: “An early morning start to a momentous day. Heading off to take [receipt] of the first delivery of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for the HSE.

“There will be better days ahead for sure.”

It comes as Cheif Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that the new UK variant of Covid-19 is present in Ireland.

1,025 new cases and two further deaths related to the virus were also confirmed.

Dr Tony Holoahn said that “further testing" is to be done to "establish the extent to which" the UK strain of the virus is present here.

"In the meantime, it is vitally important that we each stay at home, avoid social contact and avoid all forms of non-essential travel," said Dr Holohan.

“It is particularly important that those who have arrived from the UK strictly self-isolate for a full 14 days following arrival. They should not interact with others, visit others, socialise or go shopping. The HSE is making arrangements to test recent arrivals from the UK.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has warned that there will be no return to normal life for at least another six months.

Micheál Martin has said it will be mid-June before the majority of people are vaccinated against Covid-19 and people can expect some level of restrictions until at least then.