Few prisoners seek temporary release for Christmas amid Covid fears

Due to the new Covid-19 restrictions, as of midnight on December 24 the Irish Prison Service (IPS) is suspending physical visits to all prisons.
Few prisoners seek temporary release for Christmas amid Covid fears

There was a smaller number of applications for release this year due to fears of contracting Covid-19 in the community.

Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 22:07
Michelle McGlynn

Just 36 prisoners will be granted varying periods of temporary release this Christmas, the Minister for Justice has announced.

This number represents 1% of the prisoner population and compares with 113 in 2019 and 137 in 2018.

There was a smaller number of applications for release this year due to fears of contracting Covid-19 in the community.

Due to the new Covid-19 restrictions, as of midnight on December 24 the Irish Prison Service (IPS) is suspending physical visits to all prisons.

Physical visits that had been booked for after December 24 have been cancelled. Anyone who had planned to visit after Christmas Eve is asked not to travel to the prison and contact the prison to rebook a video visit.

The IPS said: "We regret that we must cancel these visits and understand that many families will be disappointed however, we will continue to make video visits available during this time and all prisoners have been granted an additional daily phone call."

Those who have been granted temporary release will be released for periods varying from a few hours up to six nights.

All releases are subject to stringent conditions and any offender who breaks these conditions may be arrested and returned immediately to prison by the Gardaí.

Read More

Nphet: New restrictions may not be enough to stop Covid-19 surge 

Specific additional conditions have been added due to the pandemic including an obligation to abide by all public health guidelines when at home or in public.

All prisoners will be required to quarantine on return to prison for up to 14 days or until they return a negative test for Covid-19.

When considering applications for temporary release, in addition to compassionate and humane considerations, other criteria taken into account include the nature and gravity of the offence, length of sentence served to date, prior record on temporary release, behaviour while in custody and previous criminal history.

Minister Helen McEntee said sensitivities of victims have been taken into account and in some cases, additional specific conditions will apply.

All registered victims with the Irish Prison Service victim liaison service will be informed in the cases where prisoners are receiving Christmas Temporary Release.

Read More

Just one school divested from the Church in 2020 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Dec 21, 2020 Covid variant case confirmed in the North
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 21st December Situation 'most serious it has been since last March' as 13 deaths and 938 Covid-19 cases confirmed
Coronavirus - Fri Dec 18, 2020 'The most challenging Christmas': Over 1,000 families in emergency accommodation
#covid-19
Few prisoners seek temporary release for Christmas amid Covid fears

Taoiseach and Tánaiste test negative for Covid-19

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices