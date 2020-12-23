More than 4,100 people waiting for cataract procedure

More than 4,100 people are waiting for cataract procedures across the country, with high numbers waiting in some Munster counties.

New figures furnished in the Dáil show 4,186 people were waiting on cataract procedures as of November 26.

Cataract surgery is carried out to remove the lens of the eye, which has become cloudy because of a cataract that is impairing vision. In most cases, the natural lens is replaced with an artificial lens.

Of those waiting in November, the majority (3,529) were waiting one year, 572 were waiting more than two years and 52 people were waiting more than three years for the procedure.

Dublin had the highest number of people waiting (1,344), followed by Galway (336) and Donegal (209).

In Munster, more than 700 people were waiting for a cataract appointment, with the highest number in Limerick (208), followed by Tipperary (157), Cork (145), Clare (100), and Waterford (82). Kerry had the lowest number of patients waiting nationally at 17.

Commenting on the figures, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the opening of a consultant-led cataract theatre in Nenagh Hospital in Tipperary in 2018 had reduced the number of people waiting but that the Covid-19 pandemic had also impacted waiting lists this year.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund, he said, was reviewing strategies to maximise activity, including increased use of private hospitals, funding weekend and evening work in public hospitals, and funding hybrid services where public and private hospitals contribute to the treatment of patients.

The Irish Patients Association (IPA), however, said the fact that hundreds of people were waiting more than one year for treatment was “appalling”.

“The waiting times are appalling. You’re talking about people’s eyesight here, people who are visually impaired and need the operation,” IPA director Stephen McMahon said.

“There are very significant numbers waiting more than a year. These are visually impaired people whose quality of life is being impeded simply because they cannot get the procedure done efficiently here."

A fall in the cataract waiting list over the past two years, he added, was down to the cross-border health initiative rather than increased activity in Irish hospitals.

“The figures have fallen because there have been busloads of people going up north to get the job done. That would have contributed a lot to the reduction in numbers rather than an increase in performance here,” Mr McMahon said.

BELFAST OR BLIND -Bus 64 arrives back in Cork. Speaking to all on board their tired but relieved that they have saved their eye sight for Christmass. pic.twitter.com/RBBJMohfOx — Michael Collins TD (@MichaelC_IND_TD) December 22, 2020

Under the EU cross-border initiative, Irish citizens can arrange to have their treatment carried out in another EU state and to date many have travelled to Northern Ireland for treatment.

Come January 1, that EU initiative will no longer apply but both the Irish and British governments have committed to maintaining healthcare arrangements that are already in place under the Common Travel Area (CTA).