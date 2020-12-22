Q&A: What does the return to Level 5 mean?

Micheál Martin has confirmed that the country will enter a fresh period of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Taoiseach said the Government was acting “quickly and aggressively” in response to rising infection rates.

What level are we in?

From Christmas Eve until January 12, 2021, the Government has agreed to return to Level 5 of the Plan for Living with Covid, with a number of specific adjustments.

Restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants will close from 3pm on Christmas Eve, hotels may provide food to guests only after that point.

Can I still travel for Christmas outside my county?

Yes, until the end of December 26.

After that, you can return to your own county at your own pace, but you are not to travel to any other counties or leave your county after you have returned home until guidelines are reviewed on January 12.

How many people can I see at Christmas?

Visits from two other households will remain in place, up to and including December 26, after that, visits to private homes' gardens will be allowed from one other household, up to and including December 31.

In both cases, for those who are part of the support bubble, the bubble comes as one household.

From the first of January onwards, no visitors are permitted in private homes or gardens, except for essential family reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people.

Can I still go to Mass?

On Christmas Day, services can go ahead. After that services will be online only, but churches will be open for private prayer.

What can I do?

Non-essential retail may remain open. However, the retail sector will be requested to defer January sales events.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools may remain open for individual training.

Hotels may only open for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes, except for guests who already have a booking and are due to check-in, up to and including St Stephen's day.

Will my children be back at school?

Schools, early learning and child care services will remain open, while higher-level, further and adult education should remain primarily online.

Can I take part in sport?

Non-contact training in pods up to 15 may take place outdoors.

No match events should take place, except for professional and elite sports and horse racing and greyhound racing behind closed doors.

Can I visit people in nursing homes?

No, all visits are suspended, with the exception of visits required for critical and compassionate circumstances.

Can I still get married?

Up to and including 2 January, 25 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception, whether indoors or outdoors.

From 3 January, up to 6 guests are permitted.

What about funerals?

Up to 10 mourners can attend a funeral.

Can I travel on public transport?

If using public transport, wear a face covering. Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport will operate at 25% capacity for the purposes of allowing those providing essential services to get to work.

School transport is unaffected.

Can I go to work?

You should work from home unless essential for work, which is an essential health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.