No extra pension levy for public servants, says Paschal Donohoe

The Finance Minister says he does not envisage any extra pension levy for public servants for the lifetime of the newly agreed pay deal.

Unions and employers last week agreed proposals for a new two-year pay agreement to succeed the previous deal, which had been due to expire at the end of December. If ratified by union members, it will grant a general 1% per year pay increase.

However, despite an actuarial report given to the Cabinet on Tuesday, which showed that public sector pension liabilities had surged from €114bn to €150bn, Paschal Donohoe said he did not think that any extra levy would be imposed to pay for this rise.

Speaking after Thursday's meeting of EuroGroup finance ministers, Mr Donohoe said the Government had retained the Public Service Pension Reduction (PSPR) in the negotiations, which he said was a contribution made by public servants.

Those who are in receipt of valuable pensions into the future will continue to contribute to it.

"I do believe that the agreement that [Public Expenditure)] Minister Michael McGrath has negotiated through the wage growth and the fact that we will continue to ask public servants to make a contribution is a really important part of the response to the report.

"I don't consider that any further change is likely in the lifetime of this agreement and I hope the agreement is ratified."

Mr Donohoe said he understood concerns that some private-sector workers would have around public sector pay agreements at a time when the exchequer is under pressure, but he said pay rises would be going to those on the frontlines of the responses to Covid-19 and Brexit.

He said the Government was committed to an auto-enrolment plan for pensions for private workers, but said consideration needed to be given to the fact that many people had lost their jobs in 2020.

I do understand the concern but I do believe this wage agreement gets the balance right between affordability for the exchequer and marking the contribution that frontline workers have made to the country."

Mr Donohoe said he could not give a time or date as to when the economy would return to normal, but said there would be a correlation between the high level of personal saving, estimated today by the ESRI at €9bn, being unlocked and consumer confidence returning. He said this would be tied to the method and speed of a vaccination programme being rolled out.

Speaking via videolink as he was restricting his movements because he was awaiting the Taoiseach's Covid-19 test result, Mr Donohoe said he was not experiencing any symptoms of the virus.