Kerry, Knock and Donegal airports to receive €3m Government grant

The Government has confirmed state grant aid of more than €3m for regional airports.
Kerry, Knock and Donegal airports to receive €3m Government grant

Kerry Airport will get the largest share of the money, scooping €1.5m.

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 08:01
Greg Murphy

The Government has confirmed state grant aid of more than €3m for regional airports.

Kerry, Knock and Donegal airports will all benefit from the money which is aimed at safety and security services.

Kerry Airport will get the largest share of the money, scooping €1.5m, with Knock Airport set to receive €1.35m.

Donegal will receive just €580,000 of the grant aid money.

Minister for International Transport Hildegarde Naughton told Newstalk it should help support them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "It's' for operation costs to cover security and safety measures, like the air traffic control, fire services and safety operations, and that's in addition to the €2.5m that was previously announced for capital funding.

"Last month as you know we announced a revised package of €80m for the aviation sectors."

Read More

Covid-19: 120% rise in planned redundancies during six months of pandemic

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Coveney visits Paris for talks with French counterparts
One winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €10.7m One winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €10.7m
Housing stock Covid-19 outbreaks reported in private households fall by nearly 60%
Coronavirus

Covid-19: 120% rise in planned redundancies during six months of pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices