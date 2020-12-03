Kerry, Knock and Donegal airports to receive €3m Government grant

The Government has confirmed state grant aid of more than €3m for regional airports.

Kerry, Knock and Donegal airports will all benefit from the money which is aimed at safety and security services.

Kerry Airport will get the largest share of the money, scooping €1.5m, with Knock Airport set to receive €1.35m.

Donegal will receive just €580,000 of the grant aid money.

Minister for International Transport Hildegarde Naughton told Newstalk it should help support them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "It's' for operation costs to cover security and safety measures, like the air traffic control, fire services and safety operations, and that's in addition to the €2.5m that was previously announced for capital funding.

"Last month as you know we announced a revised package of €80m for the aviation sectors."