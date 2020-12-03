'There is no room for complacency in Covid-19 response'

A further five deaths relating to Covid-19 were announced last night, in addition to a further 270 new cases of the virus.

Ireland now has the lowest 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in the EU but needs to "hold firm" according to the chief medical officer.

Dr Tony Holohan said: "As the country moves into Level 3, there is no room for complacency in our response to Covid-19.

“As more services reopen for business, remember to use the basic public health advice as a guide when organising your time.

"When you are out in shops and accessing services, try to avoid high-risk situations and wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible on busy streets and crowded outdoor areas.

"When you come home from shopping or being outdoors, remember that washing your hands is your first priority," he said, adding to consider first whether it is "absolutely necessary" before travelling around your county.

Meanwhile, University Hospital Waterford continues to operate normally after outbreak of Covid-19 at the facility.

A spokesman for the hospital confirmed on Tuesday that "a number" of positive cases have been identified there.

According to hospital management, the hospital remains in normal operation.

An outbreak control team has been deployed and that appropriate limitation measures are now being set up.

Grace Rothwell, general manager, confirmed that visiting restrictions remain in place with no changes.

Ms Rothwell said that scheduled admissions and inter-hospital transfers are continuing and that “every effort will be made to contain the outbreak and minimise the impact on scheduled and unscheduled care”.