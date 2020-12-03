Covid-19: 120% rise in planned redundancies during six months of pandemic

Tánaiste and Business Minister Leo Varadkar said not all proposed redundancies result in people losing their jobs. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 07:25
Greg Murphy

There was a 120% increase in planned redundancies in a six-month period during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Business was notified of nearly 8,500 between April and September.

Employers who plan on making a number of their employees redundant have to notify the department.

The department was notified of 3,870 proposed collective redundancies between October 2019 and this March.

In the next six months, this increased to 8,495.

In February, there were 379 - but that tripled to 1,960 in April.

Tánaiste and Business Minister Leo Varadkar said not all proposed redundancies result in people losing their jobs.

He said some employers restructure their businesses and find alternative solutions during a 30-day consultation period.

'There is no room for complacency in Covid-19 response'

