Stanley to address PAC over controversial tweet

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley is to address the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on a controversial tweet he sent celebrating two historical IRA attacks on the British army.

However, Mr Stanley, who has since issued an apology and deleted to tweet, will not face any further sanctions and is to remain on as chair of the PAC, Mary-Lou McDonald has said.

The party leadership has moved to strongly defend Mr Stanley with Ms McDonald stating that the tweet was a "once off".

PAC vice-chair Catherine Murphy said members of the committee want to hear from Mr Stanley at their meeting tomorrow and she will be expecting a full explanation, however, she said the decision around his position is one for Sinn Féin.

The Social Democrats co-leader said: "The chair of the PAC is a responsible and high-profile post and that is where there is a concern.

"I feel it was a serious enough to warrant a sanction but Sinn Féin feel that no further action should be taken.

Read More No further sanctions for Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley over controversial tweet

"The committee does not elect the chair, so this is really very much down to Sinn Féin and down to himself," she said

Sinn Féin's finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said removing him as chair is "not going to happen".

A number of members of the committee, including Fine Gael's Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, had suggested that Mr Stanley should recuse himself from the chair, but Ms Mc Donald also ruled this out.

Mr Stanley sent the tweet on the centenary of the Kilmichael ambush in 1920 and Narrow Water in 1979. He said the two IRA attacks "taught the elective of [the] British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners.”

Ms McDonald said: "He has apologised and he has withdrawn the tweet, that's the most important thing for me and secondly, I feel absolutely certain that this was a singular mistake by Brian Stanley and one that will not be repeated.

"Brian is a very effective, very even handed, and a very fair chair of the Public Accounts Committee. It is a very important committee, the work is essential and he is anxious and I am anxious that he continues with that work," Ms McDonald said.

She added that the is "more than fit" to chair the committee and again said she would not be asking him to step aside.

Mr Doherty echoed this, describing the Laois-Offlay TD as a "decent person" and a "highly capable politician".

"I think it's very clear from the response of both myself and other members of the leadership that the tweet that was issued by Brian Stanley was inappropriate was insensitive was hurtful."

He said Sinn Féin has reached out to victims of the conflict and have worked to heal the wounds of the Troubles.

Asked if she would apologise to those caught up in the atrocity, Ms McDonald told RTÉ's Morning Ireland: "The parachute regiment has a very particular history here in Ireland, I could reference Bloody Sunday and the Ballymurphy massacre, all of the events that flowed from that, I want to apologise universally to people, who like me, like all of us wish to forge a constructive pathway ahead and for whom that particular tweet jarred because it goes against the grain of what is a challenging proposition on the one hand, to honestly recall and remember our history and what happened."