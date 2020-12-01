No further sanctions for Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley over controversial tweet

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley will not face any further sanctions for a controversial tweet he sent celebrating two historical IRA attacks on the British army, Mary-Lou McDonald has said.

The party leadership has moved to strongly defend Brian Stanley with Ms McDonald stating that the tweet, which has since been deleted, was a "once off".

Mr Stanley will address his colleagues on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) when it meets on Wednesday, but Sinn Féin's finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said removing him as chair is "not going to happen".

A number of members of the committee had suggested that Mr Stanley should recuse himself as chair, but Ms Mc Donald also ruled this out.

Mr Stanley sent the tweet on the centenary of the Kilmichael ambush in 1920 and Narrow Water in 1979. He said the two IRA attacks "taught the elective of (the) British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners.”

Ms McDonald said: "He has apologised and he has withdrawn the tweet that's the most important thing for me and secondly, I feel absolutely certain that this was a singular mistake by Brian Stanley and one that will not be repeated.

She added that he is "more than fit" to chair the committee and would not be asking him to step aside.

"Brian's a very effective, a very even-handed and a very fair chair of the Public Accounts Committee. It is a very important committee, the work is essential and he is anxious and I am anxious that he continues with that work," Ms McDonald said.

Mr Doherty echoed this, describing the Laois-Offlay TD a "decent person" and a "highly capable politician".

"I think it's very clear from the response of both myself and other members of the leadership that the tweet that was issued by Brian Stanley was inappropriate, was insensitive, was hurtful."

He said Sinn Féin have reached out to victims of the conflict and have worked to heal the wounds of the Troubles.