Simon Coveney hits out at 'really insensitive and stupid' tweet from Sinn Féin TD

Foreign Affairs Minister Coveney has hit out at a "really insensitive and stupid" tweet sent by Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

Mr Coveney said the tweet, which has since been deleted, amounted to "bile" which only adds to "division and hatred."

Laois/Offaly TD Brian Stanley sent the tweet on Saturday which celebrated two historical IRA attacks on the British army.

Mr Coveney called on Sinn Féin to make a "clear statement" adding that the party has a "responsibility" to move away from what he described as hatred.

"They talk about reconciliation yet a senior Sinn Féin person comes out with this bile on social media, which is really about division and hatred."

“Kilmicheal (sic) (1920) and Narrow Water (1979) the 2 IRA operations that taught the elective of (the) British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland.

Mr Coveney added: "This isn't the first time this has happened. You know whether we hear shouting of 'Up the Ra' after the general election, whether we see senior Sinn Féin figures marching in St Patrick's Day parades with 'Brits Out', this kind of language needs to be consigned to history.

"We're trying to actually live in peace and reconciliation on this island with each other, nationalists and unionists and many others as well."

Mr Stanley, who is also the chairman of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee, sent the tweet on the centenary of the Kilmichael ambush in 1920.

He wrote to his 3,700 followers: “Kilmicheal (sic) (1920) and Narrow Water (1979) the 2 IRA operations that taught the elective of (the) British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners.”

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Stanley said: "I apologise for the content of an inappropriate and insensitive tweet that I sent yesterday.”

Responding to the tweet, Mr Coveney said: "This isn't someone in Sinn Féin who allowed a rush of blood to the head, who's inexperienced, Brian Stanley is a senior Sinn Féin TD he's the chair of the Public Accounts Committee he should know better than this."

Mr Coveney told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that this was “another case of the mask slipping” and said that these types of comments should be stopped and must be “consigned to history”.