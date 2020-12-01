Decision not to hold inquiry into Pat Finucane murder 'arrogant and cruel'

The British government’s decision not to hold a public inquiry into the 1989 murder of Pat Finucane has been branded “a disgrace” by his family.

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis controversially ruled out a public inquiry into the murder of Mr Finucane.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he is “disappointed” after his repeated pleas for a public inquiry were rebuffed by London.

The Finucane family said the decision was “astonishing, arrogant, and cruel”.

"There is only one reason to ask the local police to investigate a case that involves the British Army, the security services and former members of government: it means they will be untouchable,” said the family in a statement.

Mr Finucane’s son John, the Sinn Féin MP, said that the family was “very angry” and the UK government’s decision was “astonishing, arrogant, and cruel”. The proposals were “insulting” and “disgraceful”, he said.

“We are disappointed that the opportunity was not taken today to establish such an inquiry without further delay," said Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. "However, we note that the Secretary of State has not ruled out the holding of such an inquiry.

“It has been the strong and consistent position of the Irish Government that only a full and independent public inquiry, as provided for under the Weston Park agreement in 2001, would provide a satisfactory outcome to this case. I have conveyed to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland our disappointment."

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said only a full public inquiry can get to the truth.

“That's why successive British governments have refused to establish one," said Ms McDonald. "They are determined to hide the story of collusion and Britain's dirty war in Ireland.”

The British supreme court, in February 2019, ruled that the UK had failed to hold an "effective investigation" into the Belfast lawyer's death at the hands of loyalist paramilitaries.

It was up to the British state to decide what action to take on the back of this ruling, said Mr Lewis. The British government had decided not to opt for a public inquiry.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Lewis said he had decided not to establish an inquiry but that the British government remained committed to the process of reconciliation.

“I have today spoken to the Finucane family," said Mr Lewis. "I advised them of my decision not to establish a public inquiry at this time.”

Mr Lewis said he was not taking the possibility of a public inquiry off the table at this stage.

“It is important that we allow the PSNI and Police Ombudsman processes to move forward, and that we avoid the risk of prejudicing any emerging conclusions from that work. I will consider all options available to me to meet the government’s obligations.

“Accepting that collusion occurred is not sufficient in itself. The UK government recognises the need to ensure sufficient levels of public scrutiny of criminal investigations and their results."

Mr Finucane, a 39-year-old solicitor who represented both republican and loyalist paramilitaries during the Troubles, was shot dead in his family home in north Belfast in February 1989.