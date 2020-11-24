CSO: Covid-19 accounts for 6.5% of deaths so far in 2020

Cancer and circulatory system conditions were the leading underlying cause of almost 60% of deaths in Ireland this year, while Covid-19 has caused 6%, according to official statistics.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) analysts said some 22,416 deaths occurred between January 1 and October 31, with cancer the cause of 7,269, and diseases of the circulatory system causing 5,886.

The combined death toll of 13,155 represented 58.7% of deaths overall during the 10-month period, the CSO said.

Disease of the respiratory system was the third highest culprit, with the new virus that has disrupted society in an unprecedented way joining the list for the first time.

Covid-19 was the fourth highest underlying cause of death so far this year, accounting for 1,462 deaths to October 31, or just over 6.5%.

Cancer accounted for just under a third of all deaths in the first 10 months, according to the analysis.

Covid-19 was the fifth highest underlying cause of death in the 65 to 79 age bracket, as well as the 80 and over cohort.

It was the sixth highest for the 50 to 64 age group, and the eighth highest in the 25 to 49 age group. Covid-19 was not in the top 10 underlying causes of death for the under 25 age group.

When it comes to the differences between men and women, there was little daylight between them in relation to cancer deaths, with 3,897 male and 3,372 female deaths.

Some 162 deaths occurred in young people under 25, with congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities accounting for almost three in 10.

Cancer accounted for just under half of the deaths recorded in the 25 to 49 age bracket, with 707 people succumbing to its various forms.

Covid-19 was the reason for 15 deaths, or 2% in this grouping.

In people over 80, diseases of the circulatory system were the highest cause of death at 3,856, or just over 31.5%.

Cancer was the second highest, accounting for 2,555 deaths, or just under 21%, followed by diseases of the respiratory system at 1,507 deaths or over 12%.

Mental and behavioural disorders such as dementia caused 1,062 deaths or under 9%.

Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death in 992 people or just over 8% in those over 80.

The CSO said it is important to note that there will be a number of deaths where Covid-19 will not be assigned as the underlying cause of death and therefore deaths in this analysis related to the disease will vary from Department of Health figures.