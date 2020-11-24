PUP to remain open to new entrants until end of March

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will remain open to new entrants until the end of March, following government approval.

To date over €4.3bn has been paid out to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their jobs in the pandemic.

The extension of the closing date will ensure workers can still access the PUP in January in the event their employment ends after Christmas.

Minister Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that the decision to extend the (PUP) was intended to give people peace of mind.

The decision was approved by Cabinet on Tuesday morning following engagement by the Minister with the hospitality and retail sectors.

“I knew that there was concern that as staff return to work in December they might not be able to access PUP again in the new year if they needed to,” she told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“As Minister I wanted to give certainty to people.” Ms Humphreys said she believed this was the right thing to do.

“It means that people who, hopefully will be able to return to work in the coming weeks, will be able to do so without worrying that they might not be able to access PUP again if they need it.

“Obviously we hope that people won’t need to go back on PUP, but the one thing we have seen with Covid is that nothing is certain. We didn’t want that sort of stress hanging over them.

“By keeping the PUP open to new entrants I'm ensuring that we don’t have a situation where people are worried or they choose not to go back to work for the fear that they won’t be able to access it in the future.”