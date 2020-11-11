Covid-19: Minutes of meeting reveal warning against introducing fines 

Just hours after Level 5 restrictions came into force, an advisory group heard a warning that fines for breaching Covid-19 regulations could "backfire" on the government.

Members of the group, run by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), also heard fines could also "agitate" people who refuse to wear masks.

The warnings appear in the minutes for the October 23 meeting of the Covid-19 Communications and Behavioural Advisory Group.

The minutes note: “Penalties may have unintended consequences of damaging social cohesion and collective willingness to engage with the restrictions.

Introducing fines for behaviours with high compliance might backfire by over penalising those who unintentionally break the rule (e.g. forgetting your mask) and by further agitating the very small minority who aren’t complying

A series of other findings were also presented at the meeting, which was chaired by the Department of Health’s Deirdre Watters.

These included a finding that there is “high level of compliance among young adults (on some measures) but their patience for more restrictions is being tested.”

It was also found that “young adults are already very vulnerable emotionally”.

And the meeting heard: “It isn’t just young adults whose tolerance for continued restrictions will be tested at Level 5.”

Other findings also included the need to “simplify the guidelines in targeted communication”.

The “end game” was described as, “young adults become a connected, valued, supported and trusted part of the national effort to move through Covid.”

In the minutes, analysis by Hannah Durand, a Postdoctoral Researcher in the School of Psychology at NUI Galway is cited, as well as the opinion of an academic from the University of East Anglia.

Both were referenced in relation to the “implementation of fines and penalties for breaking Covid-19 public health restrictions”.

Noted in the minutes was an international survey which concluded: “Threats of fines and arrest are the least persuasive”.

Level 5 restrictions became effective as of midnight on Wednesday 21 October.

They were brought in for six weeks based on public health advice at the time and then "deteriorating situation with the disease across the country".