Distribution of flu jab suspended after 600,000 doses unaccounted for

The HSE has said 600,000 doses of the flu vaccine cannot be located.

The distribution of the jab has been suspended until they figure out what happened.

A letter has been sent to doctors and pharmacists saying of the approximately 1.3 million vaccines administered to date, only 700,000 have been recorded as administered.

Doctors, nurses and pharmacists have to log onto a system to explain why they have given the vaccine in order to be reimbursed, according to the Irish Independent.

As a result it is unclear what happened to the other 600,000 vaccines.

The HSE said it is pausing deliveries on more of the vaccines until more information can be ascertained.

The flu vaccine has been in extremely high demand this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare workers have been told to prioritise the vulnerable with any remaining stock.

Independent TD Denis Naughten has called the situation bizarre and unacceptable.

"Enough to cover one in six of the adult population seem to have evaporated," he said.

"The disclosure of this information means that there is 40% less flu vaccine in circulation to vaccinate vulnerable sections of the population when there is growing demand to get the flu jab.

"This disclosure is bizarre considering that last Friday evening Paul Reid told the Taoiseach and party leaders in Government buildings that 1.35m flu vaccine jabs had been distributed but we now find that 50,000 have been held back in ‘ransom’ because another 600,000 have just disappeared."

Mr Naghten called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to explain to the Dáil how 600,000 vaccines can disappear.