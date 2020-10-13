Budget 2021 live: As it happens

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is addressing the Dáil as he delivers Budget 2021.

Billions of euro in additional spending is expected as part of today's budget.

Main points - live

Total budget package will be €17.75 billion - €17 billion in expenditure and €270 million in taxation

Deficit of €21.5 billion or 6.2% to projected for 2020.

Deficit of €20.5bn forecasted next year

€8.5bn on public services including €2.1bn on contingency funding

Capital spending to increase by €1.6bn

€3.4bn recovery fund. This will be aimed at increasing employment.

There will be a new Covid restrictions support scheme to provide targeted support for businesses that have temporarily closed because of the pandemic

VAT for hospitality will be reduced to 9% from November 1st until December 2021

Section 481 scheme for film will now run until Dec 31st 2023 at its highest rate of 5%

Extension of the accelerated capital allowances scheme for energy efficient equipment for further three years

The ceiling for the second USC rate adjusted up to €20,687

Weekly threshold for higher rate of employers PRSI will go from €394 to €398

Self-employed income tax credit to rise by €150 to €1,650

Increase in the Dependent Relative Tax Credit by €70 to €245

Help to buy scheme extended until end of 2021 at the higher max €30,000 rate

Stamp Duty scheme which refunds a portion of stamp duty paid on acquisition of non-residential land where it is then developed will be extended until end Dec 2022

Extension of stamp duty relief for the transfer of agricultural land to family members until Dec 2023

Carbon tax increases by €7.50 a tonne from midnight

Changes to VRT based on emissions which is aimed at incentivising people to buy low emission cars. Current VRT reliefs for hybrids will be allowed to expire in light of the new rates system

Changes to the motor tax regime. Rates unchanged for those before 2008. Most pollutant cars impacted

Pack of 20 cigarettes increase by 50c. Pro-rata increase on other tobacco products. €14 now for most popular pack of cigarettes

No change to the 12.5% rate of corporation tax

Capital investment of €10.1 billion in 2021

'From the ashes of the pandemic together we will build a stronger, more resilient Ireland'

Beginning his address, Mr Donohoe said: "The test we face, further demanding challenges await. The challenge is great and yet we will prevail, from the ashes from this pandemic we will build a stronger and more resilient Ireland."

He said that the Budget has been decided on the assumption of the continued presence of the virus in our country and the absence of a broadly available vaccine.

Mr Donohoe said Ireland had faced numerous difficulties since independence but never one like Covid-19, “an invisible enemy that has caused great suffering and disrupted so much of what is central to our wellbeing”.

“Yes, the test we face is daunting, further demanding choices await,” he said.

“Yes, the uncertainty and anxiety about the future of lives and livelihoods is great, and yes we will prevail.

"We will come through this. And from the ashes of the pandemic together we will build a stronger, more resilient Ireland."

The Fine Gael minister said the total value of support measures to date amounts to €24.5 billion, nearly eight times last year’s Budget plan.

Paschal Donohoe said Ireland had never responded to a challenge like this in modern times but equally the country had never delivered “such a strong response”.

The Finance Minister highlighted the importance of international cooperation in responding to the threat of the pandemic.

“We are responding to a virus that knows no borders. So it is imperative that we have a response that transcends international borders.

“This is why the importance of collective responses to international problems is clear – no one country can act in isolation.” He cited the role the European Union has played in the crisis, namely the European Central Bank’s €1.25 trillion pandemic bond purchasing programme and the 2 trillion euro recovery plan.

“Economic interdependence combined with political purpose is a source of strength. All of these European decisions strengthened our national response,” he said.

“Budget 2021 is a bridge to that better future.”

Donohoe is anticipating that there will be no bilateral trade deal between the UK and the EU, which will reduce growth by an estimated 3%, to 1.75%.

Minister Donohoe concluded his speech saying: "There is hope and we will come out of this crisis.

He then quoted Seamus Heaney, saying: "If we winter this one out, we can summer anywhere".

Additional reporting by Press Association