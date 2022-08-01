Donohoe details 'existential challenge' Ireland faced during first lockdown

The finance minister made the comments in the new 'Irish Examiner' podcast, Let Me Tell You
Donohoe details 'existential challenge' Ireland faced during first lockdown

Paschal Donohoe says he reacted viscerally to then CMO Tony Holohan's call to impose severe restrictions just days before Budget 2021 was due to be delivered by Mr Donohoe and Michael McGrath. File picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the country faced an “existential challenge” during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020 in not being able to look after its own people in a time of emergency.

Mr Donohoe also says he was “really, really angry” at then chief medical officer (CMO) Tony Holohan’s demand to introduce a full Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown in October 2020.

The finance minister made his comments in a new Irish Examiner podcast, Let Me Tell You.

He says he was told that at the height of the pandemic that “between 600,000 and 800,000 people could lose their jobs in the following week” because of lockdowns.

“We were facing the risk that so many of our own officials could be ill we might not be able to process the applications they would have for normal jobseekers payments. I believed at that point that we were facing an existential challenge for a modern State,” said Mr Donohoe.

Mr Donohoe says his big regret is the Government’s decision to moderate restrictions in advance of Christmas 2020 which he says “led to people getting sick”.

That moment in the run-up to the Christmas of 2020 when we made the decision to moderate public health restrictions that ultimately we had to undo that a few weeks later, I certainly found that a really, really demanding period.” 

Mr Donohoe reveals that when he realised that the Government was going to have to reverse course, he got out all his Cabinet papers with all the health advice to see where a mistake was made.

“I was thinking to myself, God, you know, what did I miss? What should I have said? What did I get wrong?” 

Mr Donohoe also speaks for the first time about the scale of tensions between the Government and Dr Holohan. He has accused the former CMO and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) of totally “disrupting” the budget, due the week after Dr Holohan called for a lockdown in October 2020, and undermining the Government’s authority in dealing with the pandemic.

Mr Donohoe says that while he has “great admiration and affection” for Dr Holohan, he reacted viscerally to his call to impose severe restrictions just days before the budget was due to be delivered.

“Myself and Michael McGrath were trying to do a budget over that weekend which was all about trying to indicate to the people of Ireland that we had a plan that would ultimately help the economy get through this.

“Myself and Michael were working flat out. On the Sunday, I got a call from a member of the Tánaiste's team, then from the Tánaiste, saying everything's just changed course. 

I had a really strong reaction to it. I was really, really angry about it, because it was so disruptive to the message of composure and to the need to indicate we had a plan."

Dr Holohan had just returned from compassionate leave early and had felt a full lockdown was required just 72 hours after Nphet said Level 2 restrictions were adequate.

The Government ultimately adopted Level 3 only to move to Level 5 for six weeks later that month.

Read More

Sabina Higgins letter ‘a slap in the face’ for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland

More in this section

Autumn weather Nov 10th 2021 Climate experts raise concerns about emissions cuts falling short of 51% target
Eamon Ryan confident Green Party members will support emissions cuts plan Eamon Ryan confident Green Party members will support emissions cuts plan
Ireland's emissions cuts fall short of the legally-required 51% Ireland's emissions cuts fall short of the legally-required 51%
#Budget 2021#COVID-19lockdownPerson: Paschal DonohoePerson: Tony HolohanPerson: Michael McGrath
<p>Labour leader Ivana Bacik: 'We've relied far too much on religious institutions and the private sector to fill gaps when the State hasn't stepped in.' File picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos</p>

Bacik calls on children's minister to become Donogh O'Malley of childcare

READ NOW

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 30, 2022

  • 3
  • 7
  • 9
  • 15
  • 32
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices