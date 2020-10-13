Budget 2021: Smokers face another increase in costs

Budget 2021: Smokers face another increase in costs
Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 13:57

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced a further increase in the price of a packet of cigarettes.

From midnight, a packet of 20 cigarettes increases by 50cents with pro-rata increases on other tobacco products. 

It brings the costs of cigarettes to €14 now for the most popular cigarettes.

John Mallon, a spokesman for the smokers' group Forest Ireland, said: "This is yet another kick in the teeth for consumers who already pay punitive levels of tax on tobacco.

"It will drive even more smokers to buy tobacco from the black market or abroad, and who would blame them?

"Apart from the less well off, the biggest losers will be legitimate retailers, many of whom can ill afford a further loss of revenue."

Retailers Against Smuggling (RAS) has expressed grave concern that yet another excise increase will lead to further increased rates of tobacco smuggling directly impacting legitimate registered retailers. 

Commenting National Spokesperson for Retailers Against Smuggling, Benny Gilsenan said: “It is very disappointing to see honest retailers take yet another blow with today’s excise increase which will inevitably make it even harder to compete with a growing black market. 

"We have some of the highest rates of duty on tobacco products in the EU and it is no wonder that Ireland continues to be a target for tobacco smugglers, even while there are Covid-19 restrictions on travel in place.” 

In Revenue’s 2019 Annual Report, its Illegal Tobacco Products Research Surveys revealed that 15% of cigarette packs held by smokers surveyed were classified as illegal. 

Read More

Budget 2021 Live: The main points as they happen

More in this section

Irish Budget Budget 2021 Live: The main points as they happen
Flu vaccine hit by delay to latest batch delivery Flu vaccine hit by delay to latest batch delivery
Budget 2021: Government signs off on largest Budget in state's history Budget 2021: Government signs off on largest Budget in state's history

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices