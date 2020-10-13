Budget 2021: Smokers face another increase in costs

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced a further increase in the price of a packet of cigarettes.

From midnight, a packet of 20 cigarettes increases by 50cents with pro-rata increases on other tobacco products.

It brings the costs of cigarettes to €14 now for the most popular cigarettes.

John Mallon, a spokesman for the smokers' group Forest Ireland, said: "This is yet another kick in the teeth for consumers who already pay punitive levels of tax on tobacco.

"It will drive even more smokers to buy tobacco from the black market or abroad, and who would blame them?

"Apart from the less well off, the biggest losers will be legitimate retailers, many of whom can ill afford a further loss of revenue."

Retailers Against Smuggling (RAS) has expressed grave concern that yet another excise increase will lead to further increased rates of tobacco smuggling directly impacting legitimate registered retailers.

Commenting National Spokesperson for Retailers Against Smuggling, Benny Gilsenan said: “It is very disappointing to see honest retailers take yet another blow with today’s excise increase which will inevitably make it even harder to compete with a growing black market.

"We have some of the highest rates of duty on tobacco products in the EU and it is no wonder that Ireland continues to be a target for tobacco smugglers, even while there are Covid-19 restrictions on travel in place.”

In Revenue’s 2019 Annual Report, its Illegal Tobacco Products Research Surveys revealed that 15% of cigarette packs held by smokers surveyed were classified as illegal.