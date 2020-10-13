Budget 2021 live: All third-level students to be given €250 bonus

The Government will give each third-level student in the country €250 as it signs off on the largest Budget in the state's history.

The €250 will be given as a top-up on SUSI grants or a rebate of fees as another attempt to boost a flagging economy comes in today's announcement. The total of the fund will be €50 million, with the Government seeing it as a method of helping students pay for the costs of 2020 education.

The Government will commit up to €5 billion to stave off the dual threats of a hard Brexit and Covid-19 in a dedicated fund, as well as paying the Christmas social welfare bonus to most PUP recipients in an attempt to kickstart retail spending.

For third level education, there will be €120m made available for a skills package for reskilling and retraining including an extension of the apprenticeship scheme, as well as €30m for research and, for the first time in a decade, changes will be made to post graduate supports.

The Budget will focus on restarting the economy, as well as health and housing, with up to €4 billion extra being earmarked for Stephen Donnelly's department, including €1.6 billion to spend on new or existing beds and staff.

In housing, a €500 million addition to the social housing budget will be made, as well as just under €300 million for retrofitting older social and affordable housing.

A new affordable housing scheme will be announced.

Funding will be made available for 600 new gardaí and 70 new Garda cars.

For consumers, there will be no change to alcohol prices, but 50cent added to a packet of 20 cigarettes.

A VAT rate cut from 13% to 9% will be made in a bid to assist the hospitality industry as well as major supports for the arts and live music.

Read More Budget 2021: What we know so far

BUDGET 2021 HIGHLIGHTS