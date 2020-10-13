Budget 2021 live: All third-level students to be given €250 bonus

The Government will give each third-level student in the country €250 as it signs off on the largest Budget in the state's history.
The €250 will be given as a top-up on SUSI grants or a rebate of fees as another attempt to boost a flagging economy comes in today's announcement. The total of the fund will be €50 million, with the Government seeing it as a method of helping students pay for the costs of 2020 education.
The Government will commit up to €5 billion to stave off the dual threats of a hard Brexit and Covid-19 in a dedicated fund, as well as paying the Christmas social welfare bonus to most PUP recipients in an attempt to kickstart retail spending.
For third level education, there will be €120m made available for a skills package for reskilling and retraining including an extension of the apprenticeship scheme, as well as €30m for research and, for the first time in a decade, changes will be made to post graduate supports.
The Budget will focus on restarting the economy, as well as health and housing, with up to €4 billion extra being earmarked for Stephen Donnelly's department, including €1.6 billion to spend on new or existing beds and staff.
In housing, a €500 million addition to the social housing budget will be made, as well as just under €300 million for retrofitting older social and affordable housing.
A new affordable housing scheme will be announced.
Funding will be made available for 600 new gardaí and 70 new Garda cars.
For consumers, there will be no change to alcohol prices, but 50cent added to a packet of 20 cigarettes.
A VAT rate cut from 13% to 9% will be made in a bid to assist the hospitality industry as well as major supports for the arts and live music.
- - In the region of €20 billion - of that €14bn has already been earmarked, in particular for Covid-19 supports
- - A €3bn- €5bn kickstart which will provide an additional stimulus to the economy against the dual threats of Covid-19 and Brexit, specifically aimed at businesses that have been affected by the pandemic and who may be affected in a hard Brexit scenario.
- - income tax, USC and PRSI expected to remain untouched Commercial rates waiver - likely to be extended into 2021.
- - an additional €3.5bn to respond to the Covid crisis and try to re-establish normal levels of service. €1.5bn for new beds and staff. Money for new ICU beds, as well as thousands of new staff and a €1.3bn investment in testing and tracing as part of the Covid-19 response.
- - the cost of 20 cigarettes to go up by as much as 50 cent.
- - The core rates of social welfare are due to be protected. Unlikely to be any increases for the pension or jobseekers.
- - likely to be restored to the €350 rate though altered to allow self-employed to earn €480 a month through their work, while still claiming the payment, as well as three weeks paid parental leave on top of the existing two weeks.
- - One week bonus will be available to 400,000 people in receipt of the PUP and jobseeker's payment.
- - Continuation of the Help-to-Buy scheme, a new affordable housing plan and significant investment to fund directly-built homes. Expected that 12,750 new homes will be added to the social housing stock, the majority of which will be built and the rest acquired.
- - Carbon tax to be raised by €7.50 per tonne and spending on greenways will rise to €50m. The cost of filling a 60 litre tank of diesel will go up by almost €1.50 while for petrol it will be around €1.30
- - a 5% increase in its core spend, which will translate to 2,000 new posts - around 990 extra special-needs assistants (SNAs), 400 more special-education teachers and approximately 600 mainstream teachers across primary and secondary schools.
- - Grants of up to €10,000 for music and theatre venues.
- - to get a cut in the Vat rate from 13.5% back down to 9%.