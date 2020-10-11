Covid-19: How one case became 30

The importance of maintaining a two-metre social distance with all close contacts is graphically illustrated by the revelation that one Covid-19 case inadvertently infected another 29 different people over a three-week period.

This revelation coincides with a “frightening” increase in Covid-19 cases in Clare with a dramatic increase in the 14-day incidence of the virus from 70.7 % to 244.9% per 100,000.

Figures produced by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show Clare had a 70% incidence rate per 100,000 for the period between September 17 to September 30 compared to just 41% in Limerick and 30.7 % in Tipperary for the same period.

Covid-19 cases in Clare are increasing to record new levels with the 14-day incidence rate climbing to 244.0% from September 26 to October 9.

In fact, the 14-day incidence rate in Clare is now four times the same rate as Tipperary, which is enjoying a very low rate of 66.4%.

Mid-West public health director, Mai Mannix revealed that one person in the mid-west got infected with Covid-19 and then unwittingly spread it to another 16 people in their extended family, who were in different households but were in close contact with one another.

Of these 17 cases, one positive case went to their workplace and infected three different people. Another member of the original 17 went to a funeral and infected a number of others in attendance.

One of the people at this funeral brought the virus into their own family and one member of that family brought it into their workplace and infected two people.

Appealing to people in the mid-west to adopt even greater vigilance, Dr Mannix pointed out some people can have no symptoms but can still spread the virus without knowing it.

Dr Mannix said any adult Covid-19 case should strictly speaking isolate in their own room in a dwelling and not have any contact with others.

She confirmed there are still instances of positive cases who are wrongly going out and about against public health guidance.

“I can appreciate people are tired of restrictions but we are encouraging people to keep following public health advice by limiting contact and maintaining good physical distancing, wash your hands well and often, wear a face mask and cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing," she said.

“We may have to live with Covid-19 for another year.

"I know it is tough and hard living with restrictions but there will be an end to it."