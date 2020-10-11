201 people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals as HSE chief says to 'get real'

There are 201 and people being treated in Irish hospitals with Covid-19 this morning, 30 of whom are in intensive care units.

This is the highest number of people being treated in hospitals since May.

201 are now receiving treatment after 18 new admissions in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, the HPSC reported a further 1,012 confirmed cases of the virus. The 24-day incidence rate has now increased by 39% in the last seven days and the positivity rate has more than doubled in less than two weeks.

The rise in hospital admissions comes as the HSE chief, Paul Reid tweeted that Ireland needs to 'get real'.

This morning Mr Reid wrote that we all need to play our part to protect hospital staff and their patients.

#COVID19 is worsening at pace.We all need to get real & play our part to protect patients & our healthcare workers.Increased hospital cases leads to more people in ICU & cancelling heart, cancer & other care.Let's turn this around quickly by doing the right thing today.@HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) October 11, 2020

"Increased hospital cases leads to more people in ICU & cancelling heart, cancer & other care. Let's turn this around quickly by doing the right thing today," he said.

Infectious diseases specialist, Professor Sam McConkey, says the Government's current strategy isn't enough.

"No amount of testing and tracing and level 3 restrictions will fix this problem in Ireland in the short, medium or long-term."

"The Government's decision - if some counties go up to level 4, all counties go up, or some go to level 5 - is a national leaders decision"

"My opinion is we need to do one of those options at this point."