Labour calls for Christmas bonus to be extended to PUP recipients and fuel allowances reinstated

Opposition parties are calling for Christmas bonuses to be extended to include PUP recipients and fuel allowances to be reinstated.

Social Protection spokesperson for the Labour Party, Seán Sherlock called for the reinstatement of the four extra weeks of fuel allowance in 2021.

With the increase in carbon tax, Mr Sherlock said an increase in the fuel allowance is also needed.

"While we had called for it to be rounded up by €5.50 to €40 a week, reports indicate today that it would be increased by €3.50.

"Earlier this year four extra weeks of fuel allowance were paid as part of the 2019/2020 fuel allowance season so it is essential that level of support is also restored."

The East Cork TD noted the rising cost of heat and electricity bills as people work from home through the winter and said this factor must be acknowledged in next week's budget.

Mr Sherlock also said certainty is needed in regards to the Christmas bonus payment this year, "It’s been a tough year, and people need some good news.”

The payment is usually made to long-term social welfare recipients.

Sinn Féin TD, Mairéad Farrell said the bonus should be extended, " What we need to see now is that the Government stimulates local businesses. That kind of boost of the payment at Christmas could give local businesses a real boost that they really need this year