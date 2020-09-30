Dr Glynn: Median age of Covid-19 deaths is 'the late 80s' but young people face real risks

Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn has confirmed the median age of the 1,803 people who have died from Covid-19 is “the late 80s”.

He also confirmed that of those 90% of those who died had underlying conditions at the time of their deaths.

But despite this, Dr Glynn and other help officials appearing at the Oireachtas Covid committee insisted the virus poses a real risk to young people.

In a robust exchange with Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan, who challenged the narrative of warning toward young people as well as talk of exponential growth in the virus, Dr Glynn said the median age of those who died is near 90.

“I would have to get the specific figures but it is in the late 80s,” Dr Glynn told Mr O’Callaghan.

Mr O’Callaghan asked what percentage of those who died had underlying conditions, Dr Glynn responded: “I would have to get the specific figures but it is in the late 80s”.

Mr O’Callaghan pointed to a “significant reduction” in the death rate from Covid-19 in the last three months and Dr Glynn agreed saying: “Yes, there has been.” Mr O’Callaghan asked: “For example, in March 2020, there were 85 deaths; April, 1,176; May, 385; June, 88; July, 29; August, 14; and in September, it appears that there will be 27, depending on what Dr. Glynn announces later this evening. "To what does he attribute the remarkable decline in deaths over the past three months?”

Dr Glynn responded by saying: “I attribute it to the remarkable decline in the number of cases and the changing demographic of the cases. Some attribution must also be given to increased knowledge and better management of cases. However, I wish to make it very clear that if we see a sustained increase in the number of cases, particularly among those who are vulnerable, we will see more deaths in this country.”

Case growth

Mr O’Callaghan said that while we have seen an “exponential growth” in the number of cases, we have not seen a similar growth in deaths. He asked Dr Glynn was he correct.

“Yes, we would not have expected to see that, but we expect to see it if current pattern continues and if we see that growth in the number of cases in particular demographics, and those with particular vulnerabilities,” Dr Glynn replied.

Mr O’Callahgan then asked when does Dr Glynn expect to see the increase in deaths if the exponential increase in cases continues?

“We have already seen an increase. We expect to see that continue and increase significantly over the coming weeks. We have had four additional admissions to critical care in the past 24 hours,” came the reply.

Another witness for the National Public Health Emergency Team, Prof Philip Nolan appeared to take issue with Mr O’Callaghan’s robust questioning. Refusing to speculate what the number of deaths is likely to be in October, Prof Nolan said the risk to young people remains high.

“No, as Dr. Glynn said, it would not be appropriate to comment. However, I am surprised by the line of narrative. One must compare like with like. We had huge outbreaks in nursing homes in April and May, and we do not have those now, so let us take those deaths out. The case fatality rate for those aged over 75 was 20% back then. We know we were detecting one in three cases of the virus. The mortality rate for those aged over 75 since August is 5%,” he said.

“Let us be clear that we are seeing very few cases in older people yet, but the risk of those people dying when they catch the virus remains very high. It was artificially high back in April and May, because we were not detecting mild or moderate disease in those older people. Now that we are detecting the vast majority of cases, we are seeing something close to the true infection fatality ratio of approximately 5%. It would be very dangerous, therefore, to underestimate the capacity of this virus to kill people when it infects them,” he added.

“We have seen 269 hospitalisations since the beginning of August. Of those, 153 patients are aged under 65, and 56 are under 40. The virus is as virulent as it always was, but the difference now is that we are detecting more mild and moderate disease, which we were missing in April and May. When severe disease occurs, it is as dangerous as it always was,” Prof Nolan added.