Dublin facing county-wide lockdown with possible ban on social gatherings

Dublin is set for a county-wide lockdown after public health officials recommended extra restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met yesterday to discuss putting Dublin into Covid level three, with further added restrictions.

Travel in and out of the county would be restricted if the proposals are adopted.

NPHET also believes cafes and restaurants should close at this level.

The level-three lockdown could see 1.4m people subject to a ban on social gatherings, both indoors or outdoors, with no sports matches or events allowed.

NPHET is also recommending that third-level colleges in Dublin should offer tuition online as much as possible.

It is understood any announcement about further restrictions in Dublin will be made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a Kildare school has been told to shut down after the discovery of a Covid-19 cluster.

According to the HSE, the discovery has been made at Scoil na Mainistreach, in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Following testing within the school community, it was recommended the school close.

In a letter to the school’s principal, public health specialist Ruth McDermot said: “Further cases of Covid-19 have been identified following testing by Public Health.

“We recommend that the school should close while the investigation is ongoing.”

Pupils and teachers at the school who are believed to be close contacts of the infected person have been told to avoid public transport, and also avoid all shops “unless absolutely necessary”.

They have also been told to stay away from elderly people, and anybody with an underlying health condition.